    Unemployment Claimants

    Unemployment claimants are people who lost their jobs and are asking the government for money while they try to find new jobs.

    Benefits information

    The Unemployment Compensation (UC) program gives money to people who lose their jobs and it wasn't their fault, or if they're working less than usual. If you qualify, you'll get money for a short time to help with expenses while you look for a new job. To get UC benefits, you must have had a job that's covered by Pennsylvania UC Law.

    When you apply for benefits, they'll check everything. Make sure to give correct and honest information. Making false claims can lead to fines, jail time, or other punishments.

     

    UC Benefits Guide

    Overpayments of Benefits

    Benefits you received to which you were not entitled are known as overpayments. Depending on the situation, these overpayments are divided into two groups: those which are your fault and those which are not.

    Overpayment of UC Benefits