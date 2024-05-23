Skip to agency navigation
    Administration of Equal Pay Law

    The Equal Pay Law (Act No. 694 Enacted December 17, 1959; effective March 17, 1960) prohibits the discrimination by any employer (in any place of employment) between employees on the basis of sex, by paying wages to any employee at a rate less than the rate at which he/she pays wages to employees of the opposite sex for work under equal conditions on jobs which require equal skills.

    Note: Variation in the payment of wages is not prohibited when based on a seniority, training or merit increase system that does not discriminate on the basis of sex.

    Equal Pay Law Information

    For additional information regarding the collection of unpaid wages in case of discrimination, records required, and penalties, please download a copy of the LLC-8, Abstract of the Equal Pay Law.

    For further information on wage & hour payment, visit our FAQ page.

    The LLC-8 is a mandatory workplace notice and must be posted in a conspicuous place where all employees may read it.

    Please direct your questions regarding the Equal Pay Law to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.

     

    The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received.