Administration of Equal Pay Law

For additional information regarding the collection of unpaid wages in case of discrimination, records required, and penalties, please download a copy of the LLC-8, Abstract of the Equal Pay Law.

For further information on wage & hour payment, visit our FAQ page.

The LLC-8 is a mandatory workplace notice and must be posted in a conspicuous place where all employees may read it.

Please direct your questions regarding the Equal Pay Law to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.

The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received.