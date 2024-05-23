The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Monday, December 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.

The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has created this grant opportunity to select a service provider to assist the department with the creation and administration of a capacity-building program that provides workforce development (WD) and human resources (HR) support to small- and mid-sized farms and agribusinesses. The overarching purpose of this grant is to help PA farms and agribusinesses avoid future closure and layoffs by assisting them in recruiting the workforce needed to stably maintain operations and building an administrative foundation for future success, while also providing job opportunities for dislocated workers. The amount of funding available will ultimately be determined based upon the needs of the awarded project subject to the amount of available funds. L&I is seeking innovative applications that build upon the applicant’s subject matter expertise and knowledge of the agricultural sector.