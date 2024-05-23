Available Grant Opportunities
To be contacted regarding future workforce development grant opportunities, please send your email address with your name to ra-libwda-general@pa.gov.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Monday, December 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has created this grant opportunity to select a service provider to assist the department with the creation and administration of a capacity-building program that provides workforce development (WD) and human resources (HR) support to small- and mid-sized farms and agribusinesses. The overarching purpose of this grant is to help PA farms and agribusinesses avoid future closure and layoffs by assisting them in recruiting the workforce needed to stably maintain operations and building an administrative foundation for future success, while also providing job opportunities for dislocated workers. The amount of funding available will ultimately be determined based upon the needs of the awarded project subject to the amount of available funds. L&I is seeking innovative applications that build upon the applicant’s subject matter expertise and knowledge of the agricultural sector.
- Workforce Engagement and HR Support for Farms & Agribusiness Bidder’s conference
- Workforce Engagement and HR Support for Farms & Agribusiness NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package - Budget & Justification Form
- Appendix E: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification Form
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $600,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP PY24) for veterans and eligible spouses to allow for a holistic approach in reaching veteran employment goals. Grant awards will be competitively awarded up to $200,000 each. Veterans Employment Program (VEP) funding provides Pennsylvania veterans and their spouses with services to address barriers to employment. Many government programs and community initiatives already partner collaboratively to work with veterans. VEP funding can provide resources to implement new ideas and concepts, fill funding gaps, or supplement existing initiatives to provide more comprehensive services for Pennsylvania veterans to improve their employment outcomes.
- Veteran Employment Program NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package - Budget & Justification Form
- Appendix E: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification Form
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
- VEP Bidders Conference
- VEP Q&As
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $450,000 in funding for the PAsmart Supporting Apprenticeship Building through Registered Apprenticeship Programs (“Supporting Apprenticeship Building”) to include one award of up to $450,000. A successful program will utilize grant funds to enhance existing partnerships and develop new avenues for registered apprenticeship in Pennsylvania while extending the reach of the Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO). Additionally, the intent is to support technical assistance to regional consortiums of stakeholders, employers, intermediaries, training providers, and other partners by building a network of people trained on growing programming and apprenticeship ecosystems long term.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, October 18, 2024, at 4 p.m. E.T.
- PAsmart Supporting Apprenticeship Building NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Timeline Template
- Appendix E: Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix F: Sustainability Plan
- Appendix G: Letters of Support Template
- Appendix H: Budget Form
- Budget and Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix I: Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Bidders Conference
- PA Supporting Apprenticeship Building Q&A
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PA) Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of up to $5 million in funding for Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant awards of up to $250,000 for single local workforce development area initiatives or $400,000 for regional or statewide initiatives.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, September 27, 2024, at 4 p.m. E.T.
- Industry Partnership NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Membership Form
- Appendix C: Training Plan Template
- Appendix D: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package
- Appendix F: Memo
- Appendix G: Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- PA Industry Partnership | Notice of Grant Availability
- PA Industry Partnership Grant FAQs
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has revised the Increasing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Building and Construction Trades ROUND 2 (DEI Round 2) Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) to clarify eligibility for registered pre-apprenticeships in the building and construction trades. This revision includes a change to the proposal due date from September 13 to September 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM EST. Additionally, the period of performance has changed to December 1, 2024 which is reflected in Appendix G. This opportunity makes approximately $2,000,000 in funding available for DEI Round 2 grants to include awards up to $200,000 for projects that serve a single individual registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs, up to $230,000 for multi-employer serving group sponsored registered apprenticeship programs, and up to $250,000 for multi-county serving registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, September 27, 2024, at 4 p.m. E.T.
- DEI Round 2 NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Timeline Template
- Appendix D: Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix E: Sustainability Plan
- Appendix F: Letters of Support Template
- Appendix G: Budget Form
- Appendix H: Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Bidders Conference
- DEI Q&As
Expired Grant Opportunities
The Shapiro Administration is inviting organizations across the Commonwealth to apply for grant funding to support the creation and expansion of registered apprenticeship programs that offer earn-as-you-learn opportunities to Pennsylvania workers in historically underserved populations – especially in new industry sectors and through partnerships with educational institutions. Approximately $5 million is available to be awarded.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, July 12, 2024, at 5 p.m. E.T.
- PAsmart-Pathway-Innovations-NGA.pdf
- Appendix A - Application Form
- Appendix B - Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C - Timeline
- Appendix D - Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix D - Goals and Outcomes Table SAMPLE
- Appendix E - Sustainability Plan
- Appendix F - Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F - Budget Form
- Appendix G - Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Bidder's Conference
- Bidder's Conference Q&As
Supporting the next generation of skilled workers, the Career & Technical Education Pre-Apprenticeship Grant Program will provide approximately $3,000,000 for new pre-apprenticeship programs and the expansion of existing pre-apprenticeship programs. Career and technical education serves as a natural foundation for pre-apprenticeship programs. Building collaborations with career and technical education students and industry partners will be the focus of this initiative.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Monday, July 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. E.T.
- PAsmart CTE NGA
- Appendix A - Application Form
- Appendix B - Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C - Timeline Template
- Appendix D - Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix E - Poject Sustainability Plan
- Appendix F - Letters of Support Template
- Appendix G - Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix G - Budget Form
- Appendix H - Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Bidder's Conference
- Bidder's Conference Q&As
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $400,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program – Delaware County (VEP PY24 Delaware.). One grant award is anticipated to be awarded competitively up to $400,000. Veterans Employment Program (VEP) funding provides Pennsylvania’s veterans with supportive services to address barriers to employment in Delaware County. VEP funding allows entities to implement new ideas and concepts, fill funding gaps, or supplement existing initiatives to provide comprehensive supportive services to improve employment outcomes. The purpose of this grant is to address barriers to employment by supporting innovative projects that offer holistic and comprehensive supportive services, also commonly known as wrap-around services, to veterans to secure employment in Delaware County.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
- Veteran Employment Program (VEP) PY24 – Delaware County NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package - Budget & Justification Form
- Appendix E: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification Form
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
- VEP Q&A
- Bidder's Conference