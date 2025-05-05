Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (CTRA) Program

For an occupation to be eligible as an apprenticeable occupation it must possess all the following characteristics:

It is customarily learned in a practical way through a structured, systematic program of on-the-job, supervised training. It is clearly identified and commonly recognized throughout an industry. It involves manual, mechanical, or technical skills and knowledge which require a minimum of2,000 hours of on-the-job work experience, not including the hours spent on related instruction. It requires related instruction to supplement on-the-job training. Such instruction may be given in a classroom or through correspondence courses. It involves the development of skill which is not restricted in application to products of any one company, but which is broad enough to be applied in like occupations throughout an industry.

For education apprenticeships, the Commonwealth has worked to develop specific occupation pathways which encompass the different grade levels and certification requirements required for certification while also encompassing the requirements from the Department of Labor and the Apprenticeship and Training Office. Each occupation has a corresponding template created with the expectation that the templates will be utilized and customized as needed.

While the purpose of the templates is to create a baseline and allow for a more streamlined registration and approval process, potential sponsors will still need to work with their assigned ATR to complete their registration packet and submit their program for review by the ATO as well as eventual approval by the Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council, after working to customize the templates for their specific needs. These established occupation pathways are as follows.