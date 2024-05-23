The maximum payment period of an injury resulting in a partial disability is 500 weeks. The 500 weeks do not have to be consecutive, payments may be spread over a longer period of time. But the total number of weeks must equal the 500 weeks.

The compensation rate for partial disability from the date of injury is two-thirds of the difference between the employee's average weekly wage, and the average weekly wage of the employee following his/her return to work. An employee may not receive more in compensation plus wages than he/she would have earned prior to any injury.