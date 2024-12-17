Based upon the Statewide Average Weekly Wage, as determined by the Department of Labor & Industry for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, the maximum compensation payable under the Workers' Compensation Act, under Article 1, subsections 105.1 and 105.2, shall be $1,347.00 per week for injuries occurring on and after Jan. 1, 2025. For purposes of calculating the update to payments for medical treatment rendered on and after Jan. 1, 2025, the percentage increase in the Statewide Average Weekly Wage is 1.7 percent. Permanent total and partial disability is paid up to the same maximum. PPD is determined by the type of injury, age of the claimant, and other factors.

Claims are adjusted in-house by field investigators.

For more information regarding workers’ compensation claims and benefits available, visit the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.