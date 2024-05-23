Types of interstate claims
There are three different types of interstate unemployment claims. For each type of interstate claim, you must meet all of Pennsylvania's UC rules to get the money.
Basic interstate claim
You can apply for an interstate state claim if:
- You used to work in Pennsylvania
- You now live and are looking for work in another state
Commuter interstate claim
You can apply for a commuter interstate claim if you:
- You live in a state that borders Pennsylvania
- You travel across the state's border to work in Pennsylvania
- You still consider Pennsylvania the labor market area where you want to continue to seek work
Combined wage interstate claim
You can apply for a combined wage interstate claim if:
- You earned wages in Pennsylvania this year
- You earned wages in another state this year
- You are currently unemployed
How to file an interstate claim
You can file an interstate claim, commuter claim, or combined wage claim on our website. To file a Pennsylvania interstate claim, you must have worked in Pennsylvania during the base year period of the UC claim you are filing. An interstate claim is paid under terms and conditions of Pennsylvania UC Law, and you must meet all of Pennsylvania's UC eligibility requirements.
You can use our website to:
Or you can toll free 888-313-7284 to file or reopen an interstate claim.
Do you live in PA and work in another state?
If you live in Pennsylvania and worked in a different state, you need to file an interstate claim. You will file it against the state where you worked.
To file a claim against another state, visit servicelocator.org. If the state in which you worked is not listed, please call the service center at 888-313-7284.
