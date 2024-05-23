Interstate Claims

There are three different types of interstate unemployment claims. For each type of interstate claim, you must meet all of Pennsylvania's UC rules to get the money.

Basic interstate claim

You can apply for an interstate state claim if:



You used to work in Pennsylvania

You now live and are looking for work in another state

Commuter interstate claim



You can apply for a commuter interstate claim if you:

You live in a state that borders Pennsylvania

You travel across the state's border to work in Pennsylvania

You still consider Pennsylvania the labor market area where you want to continue to seek work

Combined wage interstate claim

You can apply for a combined wage interstate claim if: