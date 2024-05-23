Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service Member (UCX)

    UCX is a government program. It governs unemployment payments for ex-military members. It also covers members of the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These members must meet state and federal guidelines for unemployment benefits. 

    Requirements for UCX in Pennsylvania

    To get unemployment benefits based on your military service in Pennsylvania (UCX), you need to meet these federal rules:

    • You must have served in the federal military.
    • You must have been discharged under honorable conditions
    • If you were an officer, you must not have resigned for the good of the service.
    • You must have completed your first full term of active service or were released for specific reasons.
    • If you're a reservist or National Guard member, you must have been on active duty for 180 days or more.
    • You must be in Pennsylvania when you apply for benefits.

    Former service members can't get UCX benefits while:

    • Receiving a subsistence allowance for certain vocational rehabilitation training
    • Receiving an educational assistance allowance
    • Receiving a special training allowance

    Applying for UCX

    To apply for UCX benefits, you must mail or fax a copy of one of the two forms:

    • DD Form 214 Member 4, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty
    • NOAA Form 56-16, Report of Transfer or Discharge

    Do not send your original forms.

    Mail the copy of the forms to:

    Federal Programs Unit - Room 604
    Labor & Industry Bldg.
    651 Boas St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17121-0044

    Or fax them to: 717-772-0378

    Determining your weekly benefit rate

    Your weekly benefit amount will be based on your pay grade when you left the military. These pay grades are given to the department by the U.S. Department of Labor. They are updated yearly. 