Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service Member (UCX)

To get unemployment benefits based on your military service in Pennsylvania (UCX), you need to meet these federal rules:

You must have served in the federal military.

You must have been discharged under honorable conditions

If you were an officer, you must not have resigned for the good of the service.

You must have completed your first full term of active service or were released for specific reasons.

If you're a reservist or National Guard member, you must have been on active duty for 180 days or more.

You must be in Pennsylvania when you apply for benefits.

Former service members can't get UCX benefits while: