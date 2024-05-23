Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service Member (UCX)

Requirements for UCX in Pennsylvania
To get unemployment benefits based on your military service in Pennsylvania (UCX), you need to meet these federal rules:
- You must have served in the federal military.
- You must have been discharged under honorable conditions
- If you were an officer, you must not have resigned for the good of the service.
- You must have completed your first full term of active service or were released for specific reasons.
- If you're a reservist or National Guard member, you must have been on active duty for 180 days or more.
- You must be in Pennsylvania when you apply for benefits.
Former service members can't get UCX benefits while:
- Receiving a subsistence allowance for certain vocational rehabilitation training
- Receiving an educational assistance allowance
- Receiving a special training allowance
Applying for UCX
To apply for UCX benefits, you must mail or fax a copy of one of the two forms:
- DD Form 214 Member 4, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty
- NOAA Form 56-16, Report of Transfer or Discharge.
Do not send your original forms.
Mail the copy of the forms to:
Federal Programs Unit - Room 604
Labor & Industry Bldg.
651 Boas St.
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0044
Or fax them to: 717-772-0378
Determining your weekly benefit rate
Your weekly benefit amount will be based on your pay grade when you left the military. These pay grades are given to the department by the U.S. Department of Labor. They are updated yearly.
