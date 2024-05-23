Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is for people whose jobs were either lost or interrupted due to a major disaster.

The President of the United States has to declare that a major disaster has happened. This is usually done based on the request of the governor.

The President has to declare the exact area where the disaster happened. They also have to say what type of relief will be provided.

Once the President declares a major disaster, certain relief programs become available. They are for people who live or work in the affected areas. One of those programs is Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

The Department of Labor and Industry will announce a 30-day period. During it, those impacted can file for DUA benefits.