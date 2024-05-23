Overview
Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is for people whose jobs were either lost or interrupted due to a major disaster.
The President of the United States has to declare that a major disaster has happened. This is usually done based on the request of the governor.
The President has to declare the exact area where the disaster happened. They also have to say what type of relief will be provided.
Once the President declares a major disaster, certain relief programs become available. They are for people who live or work in the affected areas. One of those programs is Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
The Department of Labor and Industry will announce a 30-day period. During it, those impacted can file for DUA benefits.
Who is eligible for DUA benefits?
People can get DUA benefits if they live or work in a declared county. They must have lost their jobs directly due to the disaster. Those eligible may also include:
People who can't reach their job because they must travel through the affected area. They can't do so because of the disaster.
People who were supposed to start a job but were the disaster prevented them from doing so.
People who became the primary supporter of a household due to the death of the head of the household as a result of the disaster.
Individuals who cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.
How to apply for DUA benefits
If you think you are eligible for DUA, you can either:
- File a claim online
- Call the Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) at 888-255-4728
Before you can get DUA, we must must determine that you are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits under any state or federal law.
