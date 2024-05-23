Skip to agency navigation
    Fee Schedules

    Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) fee schedules show how much different services and certifications cost. The fees change depending on what service or certification you need.

    Overview

    The 2017-18 Administrative Code (Act 40 of 2017) includes changes to the Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety’s fees. These fees are checked every year. You can see the updated fee schedules for each program using the links below.