Municipal Election Information and Forms

Any opt-out decision can be changed by sending a letter to the Department indicating that the municipality intends to enact an ordinance adopting the UCC. This ordinance cannot take effect until 180 calendar days from the date of the letter communicating this intention.

In conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors and the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services, a model adoption ordinance was developed to assist with the adoption process. Click here to access a copy of the model ordinance.

When the ordinance has been enacted (and the actual effective date is known), provide all the information requested in Section 2 of the UCC election form. Click here to access a copy of the election form. Mail this form to:

UCC Administrator

Department of Labor & Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 1613

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750