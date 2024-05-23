Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)
Name of Agency:
West Penn Energy Solutions, LLC
Contact person:
Michael Merck
Telephone:
412-352-3245
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
Building Code Official
INSP.
Building
Electrical
X
Energy Conservation
Mechanical
Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
Building Code Official
INSP.
PLAN EXAM.
Accessibility
Building
Electrical
X
Energy Conservation
Mechanical
Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
X
Adams
X
Allegheny
X
Armstrong
X
Beaver
X
Bedford
X
Berks
X
Blair
X
Bradford
X
Bucks
X
Butler
X
Cambria
X
Cameron
X
Carbon
X
Centre
X
Chester
X
Clarion
X
Clearfield
X
Clinton
X
Columbia
X
Crawford
X
Cumberland
X
Dauphin
X
Delaware
X
Elk
X
Erie
X
Fayette
X
Forest
X
Franklin
X
Fulton
X
Greene
X
Huntingdon
X
Indiana
X
Jefferson
X
Juniata
X
Lackawanna
X
Lancaster
X
Lawrence
X
Lebanon
X
Lehigh
X
Luzerne
X
Lycoming
X
McKean
X
Mercer
X
Mifflin
X
Monroe
X
Montgomery
X
Montour
X
Northampton
X
Northumberland
X
Perry
X
Philadelphia
X
Pike
X
Potter
X
Schuylkill
X
Snyder
X
Somerset
X
Sullivan
X
Susquehanna
X
Tioga
X
Union
X
Venango
X
Warren
X
Washington
X
Wayne
X
Westmoreland
X
Wyoming
X
York