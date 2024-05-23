Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    View or Print the PDF


    Name of Agency:
    Address:

    West Penn Energy Solutions, LLC
    1121 Savannah Ave.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15218

    Contact person:

    Michael Merck

    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    412-352-3245
    michael.merck@gmail.com



    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):




    RESIDENTIAL


    Building Code Official


    INSP.


    Building


    Electrical

    X

    Energy Conservation


    Mechanical


    Plumbing



    COMMERCIAL


    Building Code Official


    INSP.

    PLAN EXAM.


    Accessibility



    Building



    Electrical

    X

    Energy Conservation


    Mechanical



    Plumbing




    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.


    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.


    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:




    X

    Adams

    X

    Allegheny

    X

    Armstrong

    X

    Beaver

    X

    Bedford

    X

    Berks

    X

    Blair

    X

    Bradford

    X

    Bucks

    X

    Butler

    X

    Cambria

    X

    Cameron

    X

    Carbon

    X

    Centre

    X

    Chester

    X

    Clarion

    X

    Clearfield



    X

    Clinton

    X

    Columbia

    X

    Crawford

    X

    Cumberland

    X

    Dauphin

    X

    Delaware

    X

    Elk

    X

    Erie

    X

    Fayette

    X

    Forest

    X

    Franklin

    X

    Fulton

    X

    Greene

    X

    Huntingdon

    X

    Indiana

    X

    Jefferson

    X

    Juniata



    X

    Lackawanna

    X

    Lancaster

    X

    Lawrence

    X

    Lebanon

    X

    Lehigh

    X

    Luzerne

    X

    Lycoming

    X

    McKean

    X

    Mercer

    X

    Mifflin

    X

    Monroe

    X

    Montgomery

    X

    Montour

    X

    Northampton

    X

    Northumberland

    X

    Perry

    X

    Philadelphia



    X

    Pike

    X

    Potter

    X

    Schuylkill

    X

    Snyder

    X

    Somerset

    X

    Sullivan

    X

    Susquehanna

    X

    Tioga

    X

    Union

    X

    Venango

    X

    Warren

    X

    Washington

    X

    Wayne

    X

    Westmoreland

    X

    Wyoming

    X

    York