Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

Name of Agency:

Address: West Penn Energy Solutions, LLC

1121 Savannah Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Contact person: Michael Merck Telephone:

E-mail address: 412-352-3245

michael.merck@gmail.com









Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):











RESIDENTIAL

Building Code Official

INSP.

Building

Electrical X Energy Conservation

Mechanical

Plumbing



COMMERCIAL

Building Code Official

INSP. PLAN EXAM.

Accessibility



Building



Electrical X Energy Conservation

Mechanical



Plumbing











Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.





Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.





Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:











X Adams X Allegheny X Armstrong X Beaver X Bedford X Berks X Blair X Bradford X Bucks X Butler X Cambria X Cameron X Carbon X Centre X Chester X Clarion X Clearfield



X Clinton X Columbia X Crawford X Cumberland X Dauphin X Delaware X Elk X Erie X Fayette X Forest X Franklin X Fulton X Greene X Huntingdon X Indiana X Jefferson X Juniata



X Lackawanna X Lancaster X Lawrence X Lebanon X Lehigh X Luzerne X Lycoming X McKean X Mercer X Mifflin X Monroe X Montgomery X Montour X Northampton X Northumberland X Perry X Philadelphia



X Pike X Potter X Schuylkill X Snyder X Somerset X Sullivan X Susquehanna X Tioga X Union X Venango X Warren X Washington X Wayne X Westmoreland X Wyoming X York





