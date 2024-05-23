Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

Name of Agency:

Address: National Inspection Agency

117 Cherry Ridge Road

State College, PA 16803 Contact person: James D. Quigley Telephone:

E-mail address: 814-238-5009

codequigley@aol.com









Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):











RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official

INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing



COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official

INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X

Electrical X X Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing











Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.





Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.





Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:











X Adams X Allegheny X Armstrong X Beaver X Bedford X Berks X Blair X Bradford X Bucks X Butler X Cambria X Cameron X Carbon X Centre X Chester X Clarion X Clearfield



X Clinton X Columbia X Crawford X Cumberland X Dauphin X Delaware X Elk X Erie X Fayette X Forest X Franklin X Fulton X Greene X Huntingdon X Indiana X Jefferson X Juniata



X Lackawanna X Lancaster X Lawrence X Lebanon X Lehigh X Luzerne X Lycoming X McKean X Mercer X Mifflin X Monroe X Montgomery X Montour X Northampton X Northumberland X Perry X Philadelphia



X Pike X Potter X Schuylkill X Snyder X Somerset X Sullivan X Susquehanna X Tioga X Union X Venango X Warren X Washington X Wayne X Westmoreland X Wyoming X York





