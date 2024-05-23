Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Name of Agency:
    Address:

    First Capital Engineering, Inc.

    48 South Richland Avenue

    York, PA 17404

    Contact person:

    Ann K. Luciani

    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    717-845-3227

    annl@fcap.com



    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):




    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    Building Code Official


    INSP.

    X

    Building

    X

    Electrical

    X

    Energy Conservation

    X

    Mechanical

    X

    Plumbing



    COMMERCIAL

    X

    Building Code Official


    INSP.

    PLAN EXAM.

    X

    X

    Accessibility

    X

    X

    Building

    X


    Electrical


    X

    Energy Conservation

    X


    Mechanical

    X


    Plumbing




    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.


    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.


    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:




    X

    Adams

    Allegheny

    Armstrong

    Beaver

    Bedford

    X

    Berks

    Blair

    Bradford

    Bucks

    Butler

    Cambria

    Cameron

    Carbon

    Centre

    X

    Chester

    Clarion

    Clearfield



    Clinton

    Columbia

    Crawford

    X

    Cumberland

    X

    Dauphin

    Delaware

    Elk

    Erie

    Fayette

    Forest

    X

    Franklin

    Fulton

    Greene

    Huntingdon

    Indiana

    Jefferson

    Juniata



    Lackawanna

    X

    Lancaster

    Lawrence

    X

    Lebanon

    Lehigh

    Luzerne

    Lycoming

    McKean

    Mercer

    Mifflin

    Monroe

    Montgomery

    Montour

    Northampton

    Northumberland

    X

    Perry

    Philadelphia



    Pike

    Potter

    Schuylkill

    Snyder

    Somerset

    Sullivan

    Susquehanna

    Tioga

    Union

    Venango

    Warren

    Washington

    Wayne

    Westmoreland

    Wyoming

    X

    York