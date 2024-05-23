Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

Name of Agency:

Address: First Capital Engineering, Inc. 48 South Richland Avenue York, PA 17404 Contact person: Ann K. Luciani Telephone:

E-mail address: 717-845-3227 annl@fcap.com









RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official

INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing



COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official

INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X

Electrical

X Energy Conservation X

Mechanical X

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.





Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.





Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:











X Adams Allegheny Armstrong Beaver Bedford X Berks Blair Bradford Bucks Butler Cambria Cameron Carbon Centre X Chester Clarion Clearfield



Clinton Columbia Crawford X Cumberland X Dauphin Delaware Elk Erie Fayette Forest X Franklin Fulton Greene Huntingdon Indiana Jefferson Juniata



Lackawanna X Lancaster Lawrence X Lebanon Lehigh Luzerne Lycoming McKean Mercer Mifflin Monroe Montgomery Montour Northampton Northumberland X Perry Philadelphia



Pike Potter Schuylkill Snyder Somerset Sullivan Susquehanna Tioga Union Venango Warren Washington Wayne Westmoreland Wyoming X York





