Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)
Name of Agency:
First Capital Engineering, Inc.
48 South Richland Avenue
York, PA 17404
Contact person:
Ann K. Luciani
Telephone:
717-845-3227
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
X
Building
X
Electrical
X
Energy Conservation
X
Mechanical
X
Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
PLAN EXAM.
X
X
Accessibility
X
X
Building
X
Electrical
X
Energy Conservation
X
Mechanical
X
Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
X
Adams
Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Bedford
X
Berks
Blair
Bradford
Bucks
Butler
Cambria
Cameron
Carbon
Centre
X
Chester
Clarion
Clearfield
Clinton
Columbia
Crawford
X
Cumberland
X
Dauphin
Delaware
Elk
Erie
Fayette
Forest
X
Franklin
Fulton
Greene
Huntingdon
Indiana
Jefferson
Juniata
Lackawanna
X
Lancaster
Lawrence
X
Lebanon
Lehigh
Luzerne
Lycoming
McKean
Mercer
Mifflin
Monroe
Montgomery
Montour
Northampton
Northumberland
X
Perry
Philadelphia
Pike
Potter
Schuylkill
Snyder
Somerset
Sullivan
Susquehanna
Tioga
Union
Venango
Warren
Washington
Wayne
Westmoreland
Wyoming
X
York