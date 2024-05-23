Training providers have a number of responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to asbestos abatement. These include:

Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.

Notifying the Department five (5) days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.

Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five (5) days of completion of the training).

Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five (5) days of completion of the training).

Detailed information about complying with each of these requirements is as follows:

OBTAINING ACCREDITATION:

Before offering any asbestos abatement training courses, providers must obtain Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.

To obtain accreditation, the following must be submitted:

Page 1 of the Department’s Asbestos Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603), with all requested information filled in. Payment of the required fees via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule. Copies of supporting documentation for each course previously accredited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or another state. A copy of each Instructor’s resume. Complete information on the content of each course for which you are seeking Pennsylvania accreditation. The following must be included: The curriculum, including: Length of training (in days). Topics covered. Amount and type of hands-on training. Length, format and passing score for examination(s). Copies of all course materials including student manuals, instructor handbooks, handouts and examinations. Description of how the examination was developed. Description of the activities and procedures that will be used for conducting the assessment of hands-on skills. Sample of the certificate issued to trainees upon the successful completion of the course.

All of these items should be mailed to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121

The Department of Labor & Industry will review accreditation applications within 30 days of their receipt. If the package is acceptable, the applicant will be notified of its contingent approval and an on-site visit will later be conducted to further evaluate the applicant's course(s). Only after this onsite visit is made will a Certificate of Accreditation be issued. Training courses may be offered by the applicant once the contingent approval has been issued.

NOTIFICATION OF COURSES TO BE OFFERED:

Whenever an accredited training provider intends to offer a course, it must submit a completed Asbestos Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605) to the Department of Labor & Industry five (5) days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when the training course will be held.

This form should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov or faxed to 717-705-0196.

SIGN-IN SHEET FOR TRAINING PARTICIPANTS:

On each day of a scheduled training, the provider must have all participants sign in (for both morning and afternoon sessions, as applicable) on the Department of Labor & Industry’s Asbestos Trainee Sign-In Sheet (LIBI-610).

Within five(5) days of completion of the training, the sign-in sheet(s) along with the completed trainee evaluations should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov, faxed to 717-705-0196 or mailed to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1623

Harrisburg, PA 17121.

TRAINEE EVALUATIONS:

The provider must ensure completion of an evaluation for each participant using the Department of Labor & Industry's Asbestos Trainee Evaluation Form (LIBI-606).

Note: Trainees must fill in information and provide their signatures at the top of this form; so, providers must distribute and collect these forms before trainees leave the course.

Within five (5) days of completion of the training, the evaluation forms along with the completed sign-in sheet(s) should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov, faxed to717-705-0196, or mailed to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1623

Harrisburg, PA 17121