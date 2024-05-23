InVEST Project

CIE Family Engagement: A Collaborative Approach

In collaboration with the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) and the PA Family Network: Vision for Equality (PAFN), we provide Peer-to-Peer support and person-centered planning to help individuals and their families navigate systems that serve intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, and autism. Through these supports, we aim to address concerns and barriers related to CIE. PAFN Family Advisors use their personal experiences and the Charting the LifeCourse™ Framework & Tools to help individuals and families chart their own course toward CIE, community integration, and independence.

CIE Service & Resource Coordination: Your Support Network

The heart of InVEST lies in its Integrated Resource Teams (IRTs), tailored to the goals and needs of each participant. These teams offer comprehensive support, ranging from work assessments and benefits planning to assistive technology and skills training. CIE Team Facilitators lead these teams, ensuring a collaborative and goal-oriented approach to every individual's career development.

CIE Embedded Employment Supports

Full or part-time CIE positions in inclusive and supportive work environments are available to participants through partnerships with employers in the Green Jobs and Transportation sectors. To enhance workplace efficiency and accessibility, contracted Employer Liaison Experts (ELE) and Employment Support Specialists (ESS) will assist InVEST workers and partners to ensure a seamless integration. The ESS acts as a job coach, helping new hires with job analysis, training, accommodations, and support for career success and satisfaction. The ELE aids employers in making their workplace, hiring practices, and culture more accessible for individuals with disabilities and identifies new employment opportunities.