CTI at HGAC Frequently Asked Questions

Students residing on campus are provided with three meals each day from the Dining Hall. A variety of items are available at meals, which are planned by a Registered Dietician and prepared by Commonwealth employees and students enrolled in Culinary Arts programs.

Students requiring special meals due to health concerns must provide a physician's order and advanced notice to the vocational rehabilitation counselor before admission. The student must consult with the Clinical Dietician to plan their weekly menus. Due to the large number of meals the Dining Hall must provide daily, it is difficult to accommodate food preferences for reasons other than health. Options other than Dining Hall food exist, such as the Courtyard Café snack shop and the numerous restaurants and fast-food establishments in the area, most of which deliver to campus.