CTI at HGAC Frequently Asked Questions

Campus Life FAQs
Approximately 350 students attend the Commonwealth Technical Institute, of which approximately 50 are commuters.
Class size is approximately 15 students for lab classes and 20 for lecture classes.
Although single rooms are available, most students will share a dorm room with another student in a double occupancy dorm. The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center is tobacco-free, with designated smoking areas provided outside of the building. All dorm rooms are equipped with cable television and telephone lines. The student is responsible for contacting local service providers and paying the monthly fees, should subscription to these services be desired. Students can subscribe to Johnstown's cable service provider for a monthly fee. A convenient payment box is located within the Hiram G. Andrews Center. Students are provided secure dormitory areas, only accessible to residents with key card access.
The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center has a limited number of private rooms. Students normally share a dorm room (although you can request a private room) unless their counselor or sponsor can justify why a single room is needed. Students with disabilities requiring a private room are given priority if they are under a doctor's order and if the physician supplies a letter stating that he or she needs a single room. Every room at the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center, whether single or double, has a bathroom connected to the room.
Students are welcome to bring a computer, tablet and/or device. Free Wi-Fi access is available throughout the building.
Due to fire regulations, items like hot plates, coffee pots, candles/open flames, etc., are not permitted in the dorms. A dormitory-sized refrigerator is permitted to be brought by each student. Please limit the size of the refrigerator to that of a standard dormitory-sized refrigerator. Students who need to refrigerate medication can keep their prescriptions in the Wellness Center should they choose. Each dorm lounge has a television and microwave oven available to all students. Personal televisions, gaming systems, and stereos are permitted in dorm rooms. Students may also bring bicycles to campus and store them in the Recreation Department, where they can be chained and locked.
Students residing on campus are provided with three meals each day from the Dining Hall. A variety of items are available at meals, which are planned by a Registered Dietician and prepared by Commonwealth employees and students enrolled in Culinary Arts programs.
Students requiring special meals due to health concerns must provide a physician's order and advanced notice to the vocational rehabilitation counselor before admission. The student must consult with the Clinical Dietician to plan their weekly menus. Due to the large number of meals the Dining Hall must provide daily, it is difficult to accommodate food preferences for reasons other than health. Options other than Dining Hall food exist, such as the Courtyard Café snack shop and the numerous restaurants and fast-food establishments in the area, most of which deliver to campus.
No. Students are free to come and go as they please. Our students are expected to govern their own conduct and keep their own curfews. The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center has designated doors which are open at night for students coming in or going out, and security staff and dorm counselors are on duty 24-hours a day, seven-days a week to assist students and maintain their safety while on campus. Students are strongly encouraged to secure alternate housing during term breaks when residential services are reduced.
Term and holiday breaks at the Hiram G. Andrews Center occur regularly throughout the year, and all state-recognized holidays (11 in all) are observed by students and staff. There is a minimum one-week break between three terms, every 16 weeks in length.
Term breaks follow this pattern:
Spring Break - one week at the end of April
Summer Break - one week at the end of August
Fall Break - Wednesday before Thanksgiving until the following Monday
Winter Break - two weeks over Christmas and New Year
The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center holds classes three terms a year, including the summer months, each of which is 16 weeks in length. This shortens the length of time required to complete a training program, preparing students for a job sooner than if they took the summer off.
Johnstown is fortunate to have an extremely robust, accessible public transportation system. CamTran is Cambria County's public transportation authority. CamTran has been a longtime partner with the Hiram G. Andrews Center to ensure public transportation for our students is easily accessible. All buses that stop at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (which has its own bus stop on campus) are wheelchair accessible. All CamTran drivers participate in disability awareness programs. All students who are admitted to the Hiram G. Andrews Center are provided training in the use of CamTran transportation, as well. The CamTran also offers a Reduced Transit Program, which allows students with disabilities to ride their buses at reduced fares during non-peak hours. Additionally, the Hiram G. Andrews Center is minutes away from the Greyhound bus station and the Amtrak train station. Taxi and ride sharing services are available to Johnstown and surrounding area, including the Cambria County Area Municipal Airport.
All prospective students should consider this when coming to the Hiram G. Andrews Center. If you do not have transportation, your counselor will work with you to explore transportation options, such as Greyhound or Amtrak.
Our Wellness Center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day. Every morning, students can report to "sick call" at the Wellness Center and see a physician, if required. Registered nurses are on-duty during operation hours to assist ill students or to make transportation arrangements if a student needs to go to off-campus medical facilities for treatment.
The Hiram G. Andrews Center is within minutes of Duke-LifePoint Conemaugh Health Systems. Transportation for students who do not require an ambulance is available via CamTran or, under certain circumstances, by Hiram G. Andrews Center staff.
Students have the option of purchasing their required medications through any local pharmacy, or they can choose to have their medications delivered to Hiram G. Andrews Center every afternoon, Monday through Friday. Most students have found this delivery service extremely helpful since it does not require traveling to pick up their medications.
Admission FAQs
Prospective students will need to complete the Commonwealth Technical Institute at HGAC application form.
There is no application fee for applying to CTI at HGAC.
No formal entrance exam is required. Students entering a diploma or degree program must have a high school diploma or GED.
Applicants will be notified in writing of their acceptance to CTI at HGAC. Any applicant denied admission has a right to appeal in writing to the Director of Admissions. The next step to appeal is the OVR Appeal Process Procedure.
The Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) is a comprehensive facility offering pre-employment transition, rehabilitative, educational, vocational, life management, and counseling services, resulting in employment and independence. The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) is a postsecondary trade and technical school licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), located within the Hiram G. Andrews Center. The Commonwealth Technical Institute provides training to all students, including, but not exclusive to, individuals with disabilities.
Students can participate in a two- to three-week vocational evaluation program at the Hiram G. Andrews Center. During this time, students live on-campus in the dorms and take many tests to determine their strongest skills, which can provide insight into the best career and training opportunities for them. They can also participate in situational work tryouts in classroom settings for training programs of their interest. Living on the HGAC campus during the evaluation period also gives the student a clear idea of what life at the Commonwealth Technical Institute and the Hiram G. Andrews Center would be like if they are accepted into training.
Students are most often admitted to their training program or prevocational training at the start of the term following an evaluation. This may vary depending on the program of choice and the number of students enrolled. If you are referred through the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), your OVR counselor will review your training options so that you can make an informed decision regarding any next steps to take following your evaluation.
The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center offers a variety of certificate and associate degree programs in business, healthcare, technology, and trade industries. View our full list of programs and see if CTI can help jump-start your career.
The receiving school determines whether to accept credits from the Commonwealth Technical Institute. Upon request, we can provide a transcript and course descriptions to the school of the student's choice. Many community colleges and four-year colleges accept CTI credits. Each case is individual, based on the receiving school's policies.
Through our Career Guidance Center, students can explore job opportunities with the assistance of the CTI at HGAC staff. A free, lifetime resume service is also offered to all Commonwealth Technical Institute graduates. The Career Guidance Center will help match a student's skills and qualifications with open positions. Our staff works to involve your referring agency in your placement during the final term of your education.
You can contact us at the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center by emailing CTI.HGAC@pa.gov, or by calling us toll-free at 800-762-4211, or locally at 814-255-8200.
Financial Aid FAQs
The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center is approved to award Federal Work Study, Pell, PHEAA and FSEOG grants to students who qualify.
If funding is not covered through OVR, students are responsible for the tuition and room and board costs, minus any federal or state aid. CTI does not participate in the federal loan program and students and/or parents will be required to obtain their own funding.
Learn more about Financial Aid and Tuition Costs.
For students with disabilities who qualify, tuition for their training program may be paid by the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). The Veterans Administration also recognizes the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center as a certified provider of post-secondary education services. In some instances, you may be required to complete a financial needs assessment to determine if a financial contribution is required by the sponsoring agency.
Students may also self-sponsor and pay the cost of tuition themselves. Payment arrangements are available through the Hiram G. Andrews Center Business Office. However, payment must be made in full prior to issuing a transcript, diploma or degree.
Completion of all financial aid forms for Pell and/or PHEAA is mandatory for eligible training programs. For tuition assistance, or to determine if you qualify for financial aid, please call our Financial Aid Office at 800-762-4211 ext. 0569 or locally at 814-254-0569 or email CTI.HGAC@pa.gov.
For more information about financial aid, please contact our financial aid department at CTI.HGAC@pa.gov or call 800-762-4211 ext. 0569 or locally at 814-254-0569.