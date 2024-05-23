Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board

    Meeting Dates

    PLRB Board Meetings & Agendas

    Due to the current closure of Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) offices, Board Meetings will be conducted via conference call. Interested parties and members of the public are able to join this meeting by dialing (267) 332-8737 and using the PIN/ID 907370349.

    ​2024 PLRB Meeting Dates

    January 16 Agenda
    		February 20 AgendaMarch 19 Agenda
    April 101  ​AgendaApril 16  ​AgendaMay 21 Agenda
    June 18  Agenda
    		July 16 AgendaJuly 242 Agenda
    August 20 Agenda
    		August 233September 17 Agenda
    September 244October 115October 15 Agenda
    November 19December 17 

    Dates in bold are regular meetings.
    Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. in the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board Room, Room 418, 4th Floor, Labor & Industry Building, Harrisburg, PA.

    1 Last day to appoint fact finders under mandatory provisions of Act 88 (81 days prior to June 30).

    2 Last day on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 1 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 1).

    3 Last date on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 31 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 31).

    4 Last day to appoint fact finders under PERA for Commonwealth bargaining units (130 days prior to February 1).

    5 Last day to appoint fact finders for employers under Act 88 with fiscal year ending December 31 (81 days prior to December 31).

     

     

     