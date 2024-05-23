Due to the current closure of Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) offices, Board Meetings will be conducted via conference call. Interested parties and members of the public are able to join this meeting by dialing (267) 332-8737 and using the PIN/ID 907370349.

​2024 PLRB Meeting Dates

January 16 Agenda​

February 20 Agenda March 19 ​Agenda April 101 ​Agenda April 16 ​Agenda May 21 Agenda June 18 Agenda​

July 16 Agenda July 242 Agenda August 20 Agenda

August 233 September 17 Agenda September 244 October 115 October 15 Agenda November 19 December 17 Dates in bold are regular meetings.

Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. in the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board Room, Room 418, 4th Floor, Labor & Industry Building, Harrisburg, PA.

1 Last day to appoint fact finders under mandatory provisions of Act 88 (81 days prior to June 30).

2 Last day on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 1 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 1).

3 Last date on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 31 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 31).

4 Last day to appoint fact finders under PERA for Commonwealth bargaining units (130 days prior to February 1).

5 Last day to appoint fact finders for employers under Act 88 with fiscal year ending December 31 (81 days prior to December 31).