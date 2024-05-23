L&I has created an application for requested services, called eDAP. This will allow applicants, third-party agencies, and internal L&I staff, to submit and work on all aspects of life safety equipment electronically. These items are outside of building plans and building inspections. For those services, please see the L&I webpage related to the UCC.

eDAP may be utilized for individuals who currently submit to L&I for lifting devices, boilers, stuffed toys, and any other service that is currently requested by L&I. Payment will be sent electronically with the application at the time the application is submitted, except for stuffed toy applications. Those will still need to be sent with a sample of the toy. Previously, all applications would need to be sent via USPS with a check or money order. Under the eDAP system, any form that was previously needed for application review is still required; however, those forms have now been digitized. Additional fields may be required such as uploaded documents.

Utilizing the eDAP submission process is NOT required for application. If an applicant chooses to submit utilizing the paper submission process, that process is still available. For paper submissions, all steps of the paper submittal process need to be followed for application review to occur on those submissions.