Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ODHH)

Overview
The Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ODHH) helps people with hearing loss across Pennsylvania. We provide three main services:
Advocacy: We stand up for people who aren't getting the services they need from government or private agencies.
Information: We give out information and answer questions about hearing loss issues.
Referrals: We connect people to the right organizations and help with understanding procedures. We're here to assist and no request is too small.
ODHH Proposed Regulations
Under section 3(4) of the Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act (act) (63 P.S. § 1725.3(4)), the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (Office) within the Department of Labor and Industry (Department) is submitting this proposed rulemaking for the registration of sign language interpreters and transliterators.
Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator
State Registration Act of 2004
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Our training, advocacy, information and referrals are free.
Anyone who needs information for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind can contact our office.
ODHH provides training on using technology such as captioned telephones, and covers topics like Deaf Culture, legal rights, emergency preparedness, and communication methods. We can customize the training to your needs or connect you with specialized job training providers.
ODHH helps people get services that are easy to use. We also help organizations become more accessible for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind. For example, we're working with the PA Department of Corrections to make sure deaf inmates get the same help as others. We're also teaming up with the PA Bar Association to pay for services like CART and sign-language interpreting for lawyers. Plus, we're part of a task force in western PA to support people who are deaf-blind. Our goal is to make it easier for individuals and the places they need help from.
ODHH is your go-to place for questions about hearing loss. Need a sign language class? Looking for a loan for hearing aids? Want a list of CART providers? Need an interpreter? Interested in orientation and mobility training? Want to try out a listening device? Curious about free phone equipment for better hearing? If we don't have the answer, we'll help you find it.
ODHH doesn't offer CART or sign-language interpreters, but we can connect you with providers who do. After you choose a service provider, ODHH can help coordinate accessible services with them.
The Interpreter Registration Act, was created to protect people who rely on interpreters. It requires interpreters to register with ODHH to ensure quality services.
We've improved our interpreter databas with certified, registered interpreters and added a resource directory and events calendar. If you can't find what you need online, our helpful staff is here to assist you.
For job-related services, contact the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). We can connect you with an OVR rep in your area or visit www.cwds.state.pa.us for online services. For more information: Phone: 717-783-4912 (voice/tty/videophone) Toll-free in PA: 800-233-3008 (voice/tty) Email: Ra-li-ovr-odhh@pa.gov