Assistive Technology

The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation provides Assistive Technology devices and services to eligible individuals with disabilities, if needed to get or keep a job. Assistive Technology devices include any item, piece of equipment, or product system that is used to increase, maintain or improve the functional capabilities of an individual with a disability.

LOW END TECHNOLOGY... reachers, canes, bending straws, rubber grippers, jigs, wrist rests, etc..

reachers, canes, bending straws, rubber grippers, jigs, wrist rests, etc.. HIGH END TECHNOLOGY...communication devices, specialized computer access, customized mobility aids, work station designs, etc..



A broad range of services may be provided to enable individuals with severe disabilities to function in school, home and the workplace. Assistive Technology services directly assist an individual in the selection, acquisition or use of any Assistive Technology device, including:

Evaluation / Coordination

Selection, Designing and Customizing Devices

Repair and/or Replacement

Training



There are many information resources and providers of Assistive Technology devices and services in Pennsylvania. OVR can help consumers connect with these resources.

