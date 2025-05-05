Use Tax for Individuals

Easy and Convenient Filing Options

In an effort to raise awareness about use tax obligations and encourage voluntary compliance with use tax law, the department​ simplified the use tax reporting and payment process. You have two convenient options to report and remit your use tax obligations.

Additional Resources

Taxpayers unsure of whether an item or service purchased tax-free is subject to use tax are encouraged to review the list of examples below and the searchable Retailer’s Information Guide (REV-717) [PDF] for an extensive list of taxable items and services.



Examples of When Use Tax is Due

When you purchase taxable property or services over the Internet, from catalogs or by phone without paying Pennsylvania sales tax, and when the seller has the property or services delivered into Pennsylvania, you are required to pay use tax.

Example: You buy a book from a website that does not collect Pennsylvania sales tax. The book is delivered by the website through a freight company to you in Pennsylvania. You owe Pennsylvania use tax on the entire purchase price of the book, including any shipping and handling fees charged by the seller. If you live in Allegheny County or Philadelphia, you also owe an additional 1 or 2 percent local use tax.

Example: You buy jewelry as gift for a friend from a website that does that not collect Pennsylvania sales tax. The jewelry is delivered by the website through a freight company to your friend in Pennsylvania. You owe Pennsylvania use tax on the entire purchase price of the jewelry, including any charge for shipping and handling charged by the seller. If your friend lives in Allegheny or Philadelphia County, you also owe an additional 1 or 2 percent local use tax.

When you purchase taxable property from a seller who is located outside of Pennsylvania and the property is delivered into or used in Pennsylvania, you are required to pay use tax.

Example: You buy a desk in Delaware and you bring it into Pennsylvania to use in your home. You owe use tax on the desk.

Example: While on vacation in New Hampshire, you purchase a set of skis that are delivered to your home in Pennsylvania. You owe Pennsylvania use tax, and if the skis are delivered to or used in Allegheny or Philadelphia County, local use tax on the total purchase price of the skis, including any charge for shipping and handling.

When you take or send property out of Pennsylvania to have a taxable service performed on that property, and then bring or have the property shipped back into Pennsylvania, you are required to pay use tax on the service.

Example: You take your watch to Delaware to be repaired. After it has been fixed, you bring it back to Pennsylvania. You owe use tax on the repair service.

Example: You buy a painting from an art dealer in France. The painting is imported to the United States via US Customs. The destination address of the painting as indicated on the Entry Summary Form is a PA address. You owe Pennsylvania use tax on the entire purchase price of the painting, including any charge for shipping and handling charged by the seller. If you live in Allegheny or Philadelphia County, you also owe an additional 1 or 2 percent local use tax.

When you purchase taxable property from a seller who is located outside of the United States and the property is delivered into or used in Pennsylvania, you are required to pay use tax.

Example: You buy a salvage vehicle from a friend. Your friend does not collect any sales tax from you. You owe Pennsylvania use tax on the entire purchase of the salvage vehicle, whether you plan to rebuild it or use it for parts. If you live, receive or take delivery of the salvage vehicle in Allegheny or Philadelphia County, you also owe an additional 1 or 2 percent local use tax.

Example: You decide to keep your vehicle after a total-loss is deemed by your insurance company after an accident. If the insurance company does not collect tax on the transaction you owe Pennsylvania use tax on the fair market value of the vehicle. If you live, receive or take delivery of the salvage vehicle in Allegheny or Philadelphia County, you also owe an additional 1 or 2 percent local use tax.

When you purchase a salvage vehicle or decide to keep your vehicle after a total-loss is deemed by your insurance company in Pennsylvania, you are required to pay use tax.