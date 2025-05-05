School District Enrollee Wellness Checks

Purpose

Applicability

This guidance applies only to each student enrolled in a school district who receives academic instruction exclusively through the school district’s virtual instruction program for the full school year.

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, a school district shall conduct weekly wellness checks for each student enrolled in the school district that receives academic instruction exclusively through the school district's virtual instruction program for the full school year. This Basic Education Circular outlines the provisions of section 1327.4 of the School Code and serves as guidance to school districts impacted by the law.

Beginning on March 1, 2027, and no later than March 1 of each year for the following school year, each school district with a full-time virtual instruction program must adopt and must publish a wellness check policy on its publicly accessible Internet website that demonstrates compliance with section 1327.4(a) and (b)."

Wellness Check Requirements

The wellness check requirements described below apply only to each student enrolled in the school district who receives academic instruction exclusively through the school district's virtual instruction program for the full school year.

A school district shall, at least once during any week consisting of at least three full or partial days of academic instruction, ensure that each student is visibly seen and communicated with in real time either in person or via electronic means by a teacher, administrator or other representative of the school district subject to 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to child protective services) in order to ensure the well-being of the student and verify participation in the virtual instruction program.

The wellness check requirements may be satisfied by a student:

Turning on a webcam and a teacher, administrator or other representative of the school district subject to 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 visibly seeing and communicating with the student during synchronous online instruction; or

Participating in virtual or face-to-face health screenings, standardized testing, advising and tutoring and in-person school-sponsored activities chaperoned by a teacher, administrator or other representative of the school district subject to 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63.

Within one school day after a student fails to complete a required wellness check, the school district shall:

Make documented ongoing efforts to complete the required wellness check and contact the student's parent or guardian using at least two different methods of communication; and

Provide written notice to the student's parent or guardian, in their preferred language, that the required wellness check has not been completed.

If the required wellness check is not completed within three (3) school days after the school district sends written notice to the student’s parent or guardian, the school district shall immediately schedule a wellness review conference to occur within one school day. The conference may be conducted in person or by electronic means and shall be for the purpose of completing the required wellness check through real-time visual interaction with the student, reestablishing communication with the student and the student's parent or guardian and identifying interventions to ensure that the student participates in future wellness checks. The school district shall convene the wellness review conference as scheduled, regardless of whether the student or the student's parent or guardian participates.

If a student does not participate in the wellness review conference, the school district shall conduct an in-person wellness check within 24 hours of the scheduled conference.

If any indication of abuse, neglect or harm to a child is observed at any time, a school district administrator, employe or representative shall report the concerns in accordance with 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63.

Allowable Exemptions

The school district may exempt a student from a weekly wellness check if the student has received an excused absence in accordance with section 1329 for the day on which the wellness check was attempted.

If a student has an excused absence on the day a weekly wellness check is attempted, the school district shall conduct the check on the next school day or on another school day during that same week.

If a student has an excused absence for all school days during a week, the school district shall exempt a student from a wellness check for that week.

The school district may exempt a student from a weekly wellness check if the student's household is experiencing a documented Internet or power outage during the day and time in which the wellness check was attempted. When this occurs, the school district shall conduct the wellness check on the next school day or on another school day during that same week following resolution of the Internet or power outage. The parent or guardian of the student shall provide documentation of the Internet or power outage to the school district as soon as possible.

Compliance

A school district administrator may not alter any attendance record for wellness checks after the wellness check is performed, unless the alteration corrects an error.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (Department) may require proof of compliance from a school district to ensure the well-being of a student enrolled in the school district who receives academic instruction exclusively through the school district's virtual instruction program for the full school year and to verify attendance in the educational program.

Failure to comply with the provisions of section 1327.4 may result in the Department taking one or more of the following actions:

Requiring the school district to report to the Department the date, time and method of each wellness check for each student enrolled exclusively in the school district's virtual instruction program for the full school year;

Mandating school district educators, administrators and staff to complete child abuse recognition, prevention and reporting training annually;

Requiring the school district to meet in person with each student enrolled in a virtual instruction program at least once during the school year following the school year in which the school district is out of compliance with section 1327.4; and

Prohibiting a school district from being awarded a competitive State grant by the Department until the school district demonstrates compliance.

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