Name ​Last Revised

Reference Source Purpose

​Act 1 of 2022 - Assisting Students Experiencing Education Instability

​8/1/2022

​24 P.S. § 13-1331.1

Purdon's Statutes​ ​Act 1 of 2022 (Act 1) promotes timely high school graduation and facilitates equal access to academics and extracurricular activities and the removal of systemic barriers for students who experience education instability as defined by the legislation.



​Act 168 of 2014 - Procedures and Forms ​12/19/2014

​24 P.S. 1-111 ​Purdon's Statutes ​This circular describes the process for completing the employment history review process related to Act 168, explains the use of forms for employment screening, and details the process for accessing "pending criminal charge" information as required by Act 168.

Admission to Kindergarten and Beginners 7/1/2026

24 P.S. 5-503 Purdon's Statutes Local school board has the right and responsibility for establishing the age at which a child can begin the kindergarten program

Suspension (Furlough) of Professional Employees; Alteration and/or Curtailment of Programs

​8/1/2026

24 P.S. 11-1124 Purdon's Statutes Section 1124 of the School Code provides that: Any board of school directors may suspend the necessary number of professional employees, for any of the causes herein enumerated

Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (Being Revised) ​11/18/2021

24 P.S. 1901-1906 C Purdon's Statutes Provides guidance regarding placement of students in Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY) Programs. It also provides guidance on AEDY program requirements to ensure that students in these programs are provided appropriate academic and behavioral support services

Background Checks ​12/12/2019

24 P.S. 1-111 Purdon's Statutes Provides guidance to school administrators concerning the duties resulting from Act 24, signed into law on June 30, 2011, requiring background checks for employees of public and private schools, IUs, and AVTSs, including independent contractors and their employees

Charter Schools ​6/10/2026

24 P.S. §§ 17-1701-A - 17-1732-A Purdon's Statutes To serve as a guide for charter schools, school districts, parents, and students. The Charter School law, known as Act 22 of 1997, is part of the Pennsylvania School Code, cited as 24 P.S. Article XVII-A

Commissioned School Officers

​10/1/2019

24 P.S. 10-1078 and 9-963 Purdon's Statutes Identifies when a commission will be issued and what is necessary to be submitted to the Department for approval

Compulsory School Attendance, Unlawful Absences, and School Attendance Improvement Conferences 1/2024​

24 P.S. §§ 13-1326 – 1354 Purdon's Statutes Department of Education and the schools of the Commonwealth are obligated to comply with state and federal requirements for student attendance and truancy

Cyber Charter Schools

​9/28/2023

24 P.S. §§ 17-1741-A – 17-1749-A Purdon's Statutes Guidance for cyber charter schools, school districts, parents, and students.

Cyber Charter School Use of Physical Facilities 7/11/2013​ 24 P.S. §§ 17-1741-A – 17-1751-A Purdon's Statutes Guidance to cyber charter applicants and operators relating to the requirements for delivery of curriculum and instruction to students through the internet and other electronic means and the proper use of a cyber charter school's physical facilities.

Days Schools Not to be Kept Open ​7/1/2009

24 P.S. Section 15-1502 Purdon's Statutes This BEC identifies for the board of school directors when developing their school calendar which days may be used as instructional days and specific days of the week and holidays which may not be used for instruction under any circumstances

Department–Funded Slots for Approved Private Schools and Chartered Schools ​4/1/2013

24 P.S. §§ 13-1302; 13-1372 Purdon's Statutes Provides guidance on how a school district can place a student in an approved private school pursuant to an Individualized Education Program (IEP) and receive partial funding for the placement from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, when such funding is available, pursuant to sections 1302 and 1372 of the Public School Code.

Determination of Residence of Children Living in Pennsylvania Institutions ​7/1/2000

24 PS 13-1308 Purdon's Statutes Circular describes the procedures for determining the place of residence of school-aged persons who live in institutions in Pennsylvania , but whose parents or legal guardians reside outside Pennsylvania

Drug and Alcohol Education, Counseling and Support Services ​7/1/2022

24 P.S. 15-1547 Purdon's Statutes Section 1547 of the PA School Code, enacted as Act 211 of 1990, requires school districts to implement a comprehensive tobacco, alcohol and other drugs program including instruction in the classroom

​​Dual Credit Agreements between School Entities and Institutions of Higher Education



​1/29/2024

​24 P.S. § 15-1525

​Purdon's Statutes

​Guidance and context for school entities implementing dual credit agreements with institutions of higher education under section 1525



Early Intervention and Private Schools ​8/31/2009

11 P.S. 875-304 Purdon's Statutes This announcement provides guidance on funding policies for the evaluation and provision of Early Intervention services for children eligible to attend kindergarten

Early Intervention Transition: Infants and Toddlers to Preschool ​4/11/2012

11 P.S. 875-304 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this announcement is to provide guidance on transition procedures for: Toddlers transitioning from the Infant/Toddler Early Intervention (EI) program to the Preschool EI program or other community settings at age three Infants/Toddlers who are transitioning to other community services prior to age three

Early Intervention Transition: Preschool Programs to School-Aged Program ​10/19/2009

11 PS 875-101 to 875-502 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this announcement is to clarify the procedures concerning the transition of children from Preschool Early Intervention programs to the kindergarten or first grade programs of their school districts of residence or local charter school

Education Services for Students Incarcerated (Being Revised) 24 P.S. Section 13-1306.2 Purdon's Statutes Authorizing the adjudication of school age individuals as adults, has increased the student population in local correction institutions

Educator Misconduct Complaint Procedures and Complaint Form ​9/5/2014

24 P.S. 2070.9 Purdon's Statutes Section 2070.9 authorizes any interested party to file a disciplinary complaint against a professional educator or charter school staff member with the Department of Education

Educator Misconduct – School Entity Mandatory Report Procedures and Form ​9/5/2014

24 P.S. 2070.9a Purdon's Statutes 24 P.S. § 2070.9a mandates school entity reporting of educator misconduct with specific timelines. The chief school administrator (school district supt, asst supt, IU exec), chief administrator of a CTC , charter school, or their designees must report the following to PDE : the dismissal for cause of a certified employee or charter school staff member; conduct that has resulted in a criminal indictment or conviction of a certified employee or charter school staff member; information which constitutes reasonable cause to believe the certified employee or charter school staff member has caused physical injury to a student or child through negligence or malice or has committed sexual abuse or exploitation involving a student or child.

Emergency School Closings

​1/18/2022

24 P.S. 25-2523 Purdon's Statutes Guidance and direction regarding public school emergency closing procedures



Employee Rating Form - this BEC is under revision

​

24 P.S. Section 11-1123 Purdon's Statutes Section 1123 of the Public School Code of 1949 requires the Department of Education to prepare a rating system for use evaluate professional employees of school districts through a system that gives due consideration to personality, preparation, technique, and pupil reaction.

Enrollment of Students 5/1/2026 24 P.S. 13-1301 – 13-1306 Purdon's Statutes This BEC provides guidance regarding public school enrollment procedures for resident and non-resident children.

Enrollment of Students Q&A ​N/A

24 P.S. 13-1301 – 13-1306 Purdon's Statutes The following Questions and Answers are provided to assist parents, school districts and charter schools in the student enrollment process. This information is based on applicable school law and regulation and reflects procedures outlined in the recently revised Basic Education Circular ( BEC ) on Student Enrollment

Extent and Duration of Early Intervention Programs for Preschoolers with Disabilities, Including Services during Breaks in Program ​9/8/2009

11 P.S. 875-304 Purdon's Statutes Guidance to clarify Departmental policy concerning the extent and duration of the program provided to eligible young children in early intervention programs, including the provision of services to eligible young children during scheduled breaks in their education program

Farm and Domestic Service Permits ​5/30/2009

24 P.S. 13-1329 - 13-1330 Purdon's Statutes This BEC will discuss two sections of the Public School Code of 1949, as amended. These sections address exceptions to the compulsory attendance provisions of the school code.

Fire Drills, School Security Drills, and School Bus Evacuations ​8/7/2018

24 P.S. 15-1517 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this BEC is to set forth a process for public school reporting of fire drills and school bus evacuation drills to the Department of Education.

Graduation of Seniors ​7/1/2009

24 P.S. Section 15-1501 Purdon's Statutes Section 1501 of the School Code, as amended, requires the Secretary to determine whether a school district made a "bona fide" effort to provide 180 days for seniors following severe weather conditions that caused school closings.

Graduation Requirements for Students with Disabilities (Being Revised)

​

24 P.S. §1-102 - §13-1301 - §16-1614 Purdon's Statutes This BEC provides local education agencies (LEAs) with a summary of information regarding graduation requirements for students with disabilities.

Half-Day Sessions ​7/1/2009

24 P.S. 15-1504 Purdon's Statutes This BEC discusses the law and procedures for approval of half-day instructional sessions for school-age students.

Health Record and Questionnaire Sports Pre-participation and Recertification Forms ​8/1/2010

24 P.S. 5-511 Purdon's Statutes Section 5-511 of the School Code provides that the local school board "shall prescribe, adopt, and enforce such reasonable rules and regulations as it may deem proper, regarding (1) the management, supervision, control, or prohibition of exercises, athletics, or games of any kind…."

Home Education Program ​7/25/2022

24 P.S. 13-1327.1 Purdon's Statutes This BEC provides a listing of the requirements for the supervisor to establish a home education program, a list of acceptable tests to fulfill the law's requirements, and sample affidavit form for use by the supervisor.

​Honorary Diplomas for Veterans

​7/21/2023

​24 P.S. § 16-1611

​Purdon's Statutes

​This BEC provides guidance on the granting of a high school diploma to World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans who did not graduate due to entry into military service.



Instructional Time

​3/19/2009

24 P.S. §1-133

24 P.S. §15-1504 Purdon's Statutes This BEC outlines requirements for instructional time.​





Lapsed Certificates ​6/5/2018

Section 24 P.S. 12-1201 Purdon's Statutes BEC explains the proper course of action when the public entity discovers that a professional employee may have an invalid certificate, and will address audits concerning such certificates.

Missing Child Registration ​7/1/2009

35 P.S. 450.401-A – 450.404-A Purdon's Statutes It applies to any last known school which the missing child attended. Missing children include individuals under 18 years of age who are reported to a law enforcement agency as abducted, lost, missing or runaways.

Nonresident Students in Institutions ​6/1/2026

24 P.S. Section 13-1306 Purdon's Statutes Students who are residing in a "children's institution" whose parents are not residents of the school district in which the institution is located are identified as "1306" students.

Official Public School File

​7/1/2025

24 P.S. 10-1006 Purdon's Statutes Responsibility for maintenance of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) official public school computer file lies primarily with the Division of Data Services. This file serves all offices within PDE to provide information necessary for administration of educational programs requiring school level data. It contains the following information: name, address, and telephone of the school; name of principal or head teacher; and school category (e.g. elementary).

Pregnant and Parenting Students ​3/27/2009

24 P.S. Section 13-1327 Purdon's Statutes This Basic Education Circular is to address questions regarding the education of Pennsylvania students in public and private schools who are pregnant or parenting. Consequently, the following sections discuss such issues as attendance, homebound instruction and special education.

Private Residential Rehabilitative Institutions ​9/1/1999

24 P.S. Section 9-914.1 Purdon's Statutes The general authority of LEAs to contract with PRRIs is governed by Section 914.1 of the Public School Code of 1949, 24 P.S. Section 9-914.1. Section 914.1 authorizes LEAs to contract with PRRIs which fall within the LEAs geographical boundary

Reimbursements for School Construction Bond Issues ​7/1/2018

24 P.S. 25-2574 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this BEC is to provide information concerning Commonwealth reimbursement on bond issues relating to school construction projects.

Sale or Lease of Unused and Unnecessary Lands and Buildings ​7/1/2018

24 P.S. 7-707 Purdon's Statutes This BEC concerns the sale or lease of school facilities that are receiving Commonwealth reimbursement for debt service or authority rental payments. When a building is sold by a school district, reimbursement by the Commonwealth ceases. The school district must notify the Department of Education (PDE) of any sale of school facilities

School Construction Reimbursement Criteria ​7/1/2018

24 P.S. 7-733 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this BEC is to clarify existing policies governing re­quests for school construction reimbursement

School Immunization Requirements ​9/8/2017

24 P.S. 13-1303a Purdon's Statutes The Pennsylvania Department of Health promulgates immunization regulations (28 Pa. Code §§23.81-87) which require parents of those students enrolled in grades K-12 to have their children immunized against various communicable diseases

Services From The Office of Chief Counsel Pennsylvania Department of Education ​7/1/2007

71 P.S. Section 732-301 Purdon's Statutes In certain circumstances, school districts and intermediate units may request an opinion from the Office of Chief Counsel

​Suspension (Furlough) of Professional Employees; Alteration and/or Curtailment of Programs

​6/1/2023

​24 P.S. §11-1124

​Purdon's Statutes

​Section 1124 of the School Code provides that: Any board of school directors may suspend the necessary number of professional employees, for any of the causes herein enumerated



Transfer of Entities ​7/1/2001

24 PS 11-1113 Purdon's Statutes Questions about 1113 and 1418 and the Department's response to those questions.

Transfer of Records ​7/1/2002

24 P.S. 19-1926 Purdon's Statutes Educational programs in state-operated institutions for delinquent youth operate under the authority of the Pennsylvania Department of Education and are considered to be public schools

Transportation to Approved Private Schools ​7/1/2000

24 P.S. 13-1374 Purdon's Statutes Section 1374 of the Public School Code of 1949 governs transportation of exceptional students, including the transportation of eligible children to approved private schools

Violations of Background Checks ​8/6/2009

24 P.S. 1-111 Purdon's Statutes The purpose of this circular is to inform you of procedures that will be followed by the Department of Education's School Services Unit when investigating alleged violations of 24 P.S. §1-111.

Voter Registration As Part Of Implementation of Chapter 15 ​7/1/2009

25 Pa. C.S.A. 1101 et seq. Purdon's Statutes This BEC is designed to supplement BEC 22 Pa. Code Chapter 15 (relating to implementation of Chapter 15), which addresses the responsibility of school districts to comply with the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and its implementing regulations at 34 CFR Part 104 (relating to non-discrimination on the basis of handicap in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance).