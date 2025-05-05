General Fund Budget (GFB) Data

GFBs are due in the spring and/or summer prior to the beginning of the relevant school year.

The below data files contain all data reported on the General Fund Budget.

New data files are posted online annually at the end of August.

Latest school year available: 2026-27

GFB Data 2026-27 (Excel)

GFB Data 2025-26 (Excel)

GFB Data 2024-25 (Excel)

GFB Data 2023-24 (Excel)

GFB Data 2022-23 (Excel)

GFB Data 2021-22 (Excel)

GFB Data 2020-21 (Excel)

GFB Data 2019-20 (Excel)

GFB Data 2018-19 (Excel)

GFB Data 2017-18 (Excel)



For additional information, please visit our Contact Information page.​