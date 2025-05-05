Pennsylvania School Lunch Madness

We’re inviting schools across the Commonwealth to share the school lunch entrée that students love to see on the menu! We’ll be featuring qualifying recipes in a friendly competition across PDE’s social media channels where users can vote for the lunch they’d put on their tray.

Contest winners will be invited to send students and a representative from the school nutrition team to star in a professionally filmed video featuring the preparation and tasting of their winning entrée!*