How to Participate
Use the survey link below to submit a photo of the prepared dish on a lunch tray with all meal components and some additional information about your lunch recipe. The following nutritional requirements must be met for your submission:
A. General Requirements – Recipe cannot be fully heat-and-serve
- Entrée has been served on the school’s lunch menu.
- Full recipe is entered in PrimeroEdge with crediting and nutrient information.
- Limit of one (1) lunch entrée recipe submission per school.
B. Meal Pattern & Nutrition Requirements
- Recipe credits for at least 1 oz eq Meat/Meat Alternate (MMA).
- Sodium content is less than or equal to 600 mg per serving.
- Added sugars are less than 10 percent of total calories per serving.
- If the recipe credits toward Grains component, it meets Whole Grain-Rich (WGR) criteria.
C. Recipe must meet at least two (2) of the following:
- Includes fresh or frozen vegetables and/or fruits.
- Includes red/orange or dark green vegetables.
- Includes whole or dry beans, peas, or lentils (legumes).
- Uses raw meat, poultry, or fish cooked on site and/or minimally-processed frozen meat, poultry, or fish (e.g., frozen, cooked / ready-to-cook, whole muscle, un-breaded chicken strips; or frozen, cooked USDA ground beef.)
- Contains scratch-made or minimally processed sauce or marinade.
- Includes plant-based proteins like tofu or tempeh.
- Uses a scratch-made sauce, dressing, or marinade.
- Recipe has been prepared using at least one locally procured ingredient, such as Pennsylvania-grown produce, Pennsylvania-sourced dairy, or Pennsylvania-sourced proteins (eggs, meat, poultry).
- Features culturally inspired flavors.
* Schools will be responsible for transportation and costs associated with travel to/from the food styling studio located in Lancaster, PA.
Everyone was incredibly open, welcoming, and friendly. Making the [videos] was such a fun experience! The director was receptive to all of our ideas and suggestions, which made the entire experience feel relaxed, comfortable, and completely stress-free. We truly enjoyed every minute of it.
We left feeling welcomed, inspired, and grateful to have been part of such a wonderful experience. Thank you to everyone at Dish Works for making us feel so at home and for giving us memories we won't soon forget!
Dana Anolfo
Food Service Manager, Wallenpaupack Area High School
I have had many acting experiences, and this one was by far one of the best!
Gavin Bockstoce
Student, Canon-McMillan High School
Our time on and off set at Dish was incredible. The staff were friendly and inviting. They made making a film easy and exciting! It was an experience that all of us will remember forever and we are so grateful to PDE for giving us this opportunity!
Stef Nesser
Educator, Canon-McMillan High School
I was amazed at how much work and attention to detail went into the filming. So many parts that came together perfectly. I am definitely thankful that I was given this opportunity.
Kelli Perri
Head Cook, Muse Elementary School, Canon-McMillan School District
I participated in an event at Dish Studio with my Elementary school students to film some of our breakfast recipes. This was a new experience for all of us, but the management and crew made us feel immediately comfortable and made the day fun for ALL! It's very evident that they are pros who enjoy what they do! I hope I get the chance to work with them again!
Jo Morgan
Team Leader, School Nutrition Services of North Penn School District, North Wales Elementary School
What a wonderful experience being filmed at Dish Studio! The staff were so kind and passionate about what they do, and the set was amazing to see. It was a fun and memorable experience, and I truly enjoyed every minute of it!
Diane Buccafuri
Team Leader, School Nutrition Services of North Penn School District, Walton Farm Elementary
- Quote 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6