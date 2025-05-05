* An alternative breakfast serving method is any service method where the meal is made more accessible to the students and the students are not limited to obtaining and eating the meal in the cafeteria. Examples include but are not limited to; breakfast in the classroom, grab and go breakfast (this can be served from the cafeteria or other locations in the school), second chance breakfast, etc.

** The USDA defines minimally processed foods as those that have not undergone significant processing or alteration and retain their inherent nutritional and physical properties. Examples of minimally processed foods include but are not limited to milk and dairy foods such as cheese and yogurt; fruits and vegetables (including 100% juices, fresh, frozen, or canned); grain products such as pastas and rice; meats (whole, pieces, or food items such as ground meats); and meat alternates such as beans or legumes. ​