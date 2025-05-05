All applicants seeking licensure/registration as a Private Licensed School are required to attend the New Applicant Orientation Seminar.

Participation in a seminar is required within the 12 months PRIOR to applying.

The fee for the seminar is $300 per three (3) participants from the same proposed school. Please complete and submit a separate registration form for each group of three participants.



This seminar is offered to provide new school applicants with the opportunity to review the application process; the necessary applications; terminology; and critical statute, regulations, and Board policies. Questions, comments, and discussions will be limited to this purpose. New school applicants may wish to invite counsel, consultants, or other individuals who have an interest in attending the orientation on the school's behalf. Applicants may have up to three (3) individuals attend the orientation per fee paid, two (2) of which may be non-school attendees invited by the school.



The completed registration form and accompanying registration fees must be received in the Division's office five (5) business days prior to the seminar (this is the Wednesday prior to the session to be attended, no exceptions will be made).

Seminars are conducted from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attendance is taken periodically throughout the session to verify and award a certificate of attendance.

September 2, 2026

October 7, 2026

November 4, 2026

December 2, 2026

January 6, 2027

February 3, 2027

March 3, 2027

April 7, 2027

May 5, 2027

June 2, 2027

July 7, 2027

August 4, 2027

September 1, 2027

October 6, 2027

November 3, 2027

December 1, 2027

All seminars are conducted via Microsoft Teams.

If you do not currently utilize Microsoft Teams, it will be necessary for you to download the app prior to attending. You are encouraged to do this as soon as you register for the seminar.

Download Micro​soft Teams

You will receive an invitation to join an established Team from the seminar host 48-72 hours prior to the day of the event to the email address/es provided on the registration form. The invitation will also contain the resources that will be used during the orientation.

Cameras are not necessary as the seminar will not use video. However, the presenter will share their computer screen during demonstrations; therefore, it is advisable to join the seminar using a computer rather than a mobile device.