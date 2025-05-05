A report must be submitted for any regular education student who will receive homebound instruction for three months. Ho​mebound Instruction

All special education students receiving homebound instruction must be reported immediately through the Special Education Students @ Home reporting system. Reporting Special Education Students

If the need for homebound instruction continues past the initial three months, a Local Educational Agency (LEA) must submit an extension request to the Department of Education. Requesting an Extension

On File

The LEA’s files, for audit purposes, must contain a request for homebound instruction signed by an appropriate licensed practitioner of the healing arts or other satisfactory evidence showing the child unable to attend school. This information should not be sent to the Department. The extension request form must include the medical condition necessitating homebound instruction; provide sufficient information to justify an extension. In order to continue homebound instruction after a three-month period, a new physician's statement must be in the LEA's files.

The State Board of Education Regulations, 22 Pa Code § 11.25, states the following:

(a) A principal or teacher may, upon receipt of satisfactory evidence of mental, physical or other urgent reasons, excuse a student for nonattendance during a temporary period, but the term ‘‘urgent reasons’’ shall be strictly construed and does not permit irregular attendance. A school district shall adopt rules and procedures governing temporary excusals that may be granted by principals and teachers under this section. Temporary excusals may not exceed 3 months.

(b) A school district, area vocational technical school, charter or independent school may provide students temporarily excused under this section with homebound instruction for a period not to exceed 3 months. A school district, area vocational technical school, charter or independent school may request approval from the Department to extend the provision of homebound instruction, which shall be reevaluated every 3 months. When a student receives homebound instruction, the student may be counted for attendance purposes as if in school. A school district shall be reimbursed for homebound instruction provided to a student under section 2510.1 of the Public School Code of 1949 (24 PS § 25-2510.1).

(c) A school district shall adopt policies that describe the instructional services that are available to students who have been excused under this section. The policies must include statements that define the responsibilities of both the district and the student with regard to these instructional services.

Tips on how to complete

Medical Condition - The extension request must include the medical condition necessitating homebound instruction. Please ensure that the explanation is sufficiently detailed to justify an extension.

Dates – All dates are calendar based.

Initial date (Date A) is the beginning date of the student's absence (and cannot be less than three months before the date of the extension request).

Date A --> Is the date the student is first absent, not when homebound instruction started.

Date of extension request (Date B)(should be three months after the "initial date").

Date B. --> Date B cannot be less than Date A + three months.

Date B cannot be greater than Date A + 3.5 months.

Anticipated ending date of extension request (Date C)(should be based on the physicians’ request of length or at maximum three months after the date of extension request).

Date C. --> Date C cannot be greater than Date B + three months.

Date of the physician's reassessment (Date D) MUST be within two weeks (14 days) of the date of the extension request. Ensure to request these reassessment physicians' notes from the family in a timely manner and provide them with a time frame.

Date D. --> Date D cannot be less than Date B – 14 days.

Date D cannot be greater than Date B + 14 days.