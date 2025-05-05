Instructional
- In-State PDE-approved Instructional (teacher) certification preparation program including student teaching
- Out-of-State state department of education-approved teacher certification preparation program including student teaching
- Active/valid professional level out-of-state teaching certificate with two (2) years of successful experience teaching speech and language
Educational Specialist
- In-State PDE-approved Educational Specialist (student support services) certification preparation program including PK-12 school-based internship
- Out-of-State state department of education-approved student support services certification preparation program including PK-12 school-based internship
- Active/valid professional level out-of-state student support services certificate with two (2) years of successful speech and language student support service experience
- In-state or out-of-state ASHA-approved speech language pathology certification preparation program
- Current PA Department of State Speech Language Pathology professional license or ASHA Speech Language Pathology certificate
Applications are submitted in TIMS. See the Submit an Application help/user guide.
If you hold a current PA Department of State Speech Language Pathology professional license or ASHA Speech Language Pathology certificate, you must answer ‘no’ when asked if a PA institution will verify you meet requirements for the certificate even if your education was completed in PA.
Please contact your program provider for guidance.
Please see “What pathways to a certificate in speech and language are available?”
Please see “What pathways to a certificate in speech and language are available?”
Yes. PA considers an ASHA-approved Speech Language Pathology certification preparation program that includes a PK-12 school-aged/based practicum equivalent to a Commonwealth educator certification preparation program. ASHA-approved Speech Language Pathology certification preparation program completers should apply for the Educational Specialist certificate.
You will be required to submit a completed PDE 338 A form with your application. Because the PDE 338 A form is designed specifically for educator preparation program verification, please advise your program provider that we consider an ASHA-approved SLP certification preparation program equivalent to a Commonwealth educator certification preparation program.
You should apply for the Educational Specialist certificate. The application will require transcripts, specifically a related graduate degree transcript. If the application asks for a completed PDE 338 A form, upload your certificate/license under this category after applying. Testing is not required if either credential is verified. If a testing requirement is indicated in the application, please know that TIMS does not make official determinations regarding testing. Determinations are made at the time of application review.
If you are applying for initial Instructional certification, content and general knowledge testing is required. If you are applying for the Instructional certificate and already hold another Instructional area, only content testing is required. If you are applying for the Educational Specialist certificate, only content testing is required unless you hold a current PA Department of State Speech Language Pathology professional license or ASHA Speech Language Pathology. If either the license or certificate is held, no testing is required. For specific tests, please see the Testing Requirements page of our website.
- The Instructional certificate allows teaching speech and language impaired students in an instructional classroom,
- The Instructional certificate allows Instructional Add-Ons, and
- Service under the Instructional certificate is applicable to the experience requirements of the Supervisors of Special Education and Curriculum and Instruction certificates while service under the Educational Specialist certificate is not. Educational Specialist service is applicable to the Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services certificate. Both are applicable to the experience requirement of a Principal certificate.
Please see “What are the differences between the Speech and Language Impaired Instructional certificate and the School Speech and Language Pathologist Educational Specialist certificate?” Please note that should you decide to pursue the other certificate you must meet requirements for the other certificate. See “What pathways to a certificate in speech and language are available?”
Yes. The PA Speech-Language-Hearing Association (PSHA), founded in 1960, is a professional organization of speech-language pathologists as well as audiologists and teachers of the hearing impaired.