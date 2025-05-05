Yes. PA considers an ASHA-approved Speech Language Pathology certification preparation program that includes a PK-12 school-aged/based practicum equivalent to a Commonwealth educator certification preparation program. ASHA-approved Speech Language Pathology certification preparation program completers should apply for the Educational Specialist certificate.

You will be required to submit a completed PDE 338 A form with your application. Because the PDE 338 A form is designed specifically for educator preparation program verification, please advise your program provider that we consider an ASHA-approved SLP certification preparation program equivalent to a Commonwealth educator certification preparation program.