Communications is the creation, evaluation, and transmission of messages. Communications teachers help students bring meaning to their own and others' experiences through the use of verbal and nonverbal behaviors, associated with the usage of language. They teach students to analyze how culture influences communication processes, affecting differences in language, values, meaning, perception, and thought.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate:

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Communications is qualified to teach Communications courses to students in grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).

Certification Assignment



An educator holding a valid Communications 7-12 certificate is qualified to teach all standards adopted by the State Board of Education in English Language Arts, including standards in the categories of reading informational text, reading literature, writing, and speaking and listening.

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Communications is particularly qualified to teach communications courses including advertising, journalism, radio/television, news production and broadcasting, podcasting, social media, speech/public speaking, debate, public relations, writing, including newspaper writing and reporting, editing, organizational writing and yearbooks, dance, drama, film, theater, stage production, directing, basic acting, and linguistics.



Certification Clarification



An educator holding a Communications 7-12 certification is qualified to teach the same courses as an educator holding English 7-12 certification.

Restrictions

At the high school level, a person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Communications is qualified to teach communications courses including Technical Writing, Business English, or Applied Communications only for English or Communications credit.

The certified Communications 7-12 educator may teach reading as part of the English curriculum but may not perform duties and responsibilities reserved for a Reading Specialist (see CSPG 57 - Reading Specialist).

Special Considerations



An educator certified in this field may: provide professional development;

serve in the role of mentor or advisor; assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.



Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.