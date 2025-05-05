A person holding a certificate for English is qualified to teach English courses and programs in areas such as language arts, fiction and non-fiction, grammar and usage, phonics, spelling, composition, linguistics, creative writing, playwriting and speechwriting, poetry, speech and presentations, listening skills, and debate.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid certificate for English is qualified to teach English courses to students in grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid English 7-12 certificate is qualified to teach all standards adopted by the State Board of Education in English Language Arts, including standards in the categories of reading informational text, reading literature, writing, and speaking and listening

The English certified educator may teach courses in other media when the studies involve speech, dramatics, and creative writing. The English certified educator may also teach students to locate resources for research available through libraries, archives, interviews, and mass media, and use appropriate techniques for gathering, organizing, and assimilating information from such sources.

Certification Clarification

An educator holding an English 7-12 certification is qualified to teach the same courses as an educator holding Communications 7-12 certification.

At the high school level, a person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for English 7-12 is qualified to teach communications courses including Technical Writing, Business English, or Applied Communications only for English or Communications credit.

The certified English 7-12 educator may teach reading as part of the English curriculum but may not perform duties and responsibilities reserved for a Reading Specialist (see CSPG 57 - Reading Specialist).

Special Considerations

An educator certified in English may:

Provide professional development;

Serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.