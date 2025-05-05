​11/2015

​Charter school principals are subject to the certification requirements of 24 P.S. 11-1109 as well as Act 45 continuing education requirements, therefore:

Charter school service as principal, vice principal, or assistant principal must be counted against the validity (service time) of the certificate.

Principal, vice principal, or assistant principal must complete Act 45 and PIL requirements as specified.

Educators performing principal, vice principal, or assistant principal service must be titled as such, and not given local titles.

Individuals employed in a locally titled position (i.e. school director) who perform the duties of a principal, vice principal, or assistant principal in the charter school must be identified as Principal in PIMS/PERMS.