With Shapiro Administration Investments in Student Mental Health, Highly Qualified Social Workers Are Supporting Gettysburg Area School District Students

Gettysburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe visited the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) to hear directly from high school students how Shapiro Administration investments in student mental health and safety are improving their school community, creating a healthier learning environment, and helping to set them up for success.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, the Gettysburg Area School District has received more than $490,000 in School Safety and Mental Health Grants, some of which the district has used to hire social workers who support students’ mental-health needs.

“Being a kid is hard, and it’s on us as adults to ensure that students of all ages have access to supportive and trained professionals who can help them navigate the challenges of childhood and learn skills that will serve them long after high school. These investments are making real impacts on students who need a little help now so they can pursue their goals with confidence and support,” said Secretary Rowe.

Pennsylvania recently released its Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), with key findings indicating that Shapiro Administration investments in student safety and mental health are contributing to positive outcomes among the Commonwealth’s youth. The survey revealed that, of participating students, 78 percent reported their overall mental health is good, and 83 percent of students reported feeling safe at school.

PDE works closely with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to educate and support schools on programs, funding, and grants available to them to support their students’ well-being, driving out funding in areas that need it the most. School Safety and Mental Health Grants, overseen by PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC), offer opportunities for local education entities (LEAs) to address school safety and mental health initiatives through policies, programs, activities, equipment, and trainings.

This school year, the Gettysburg Area School District hired an additional two social workers, expanding the number of staff available to support and connect students and their families with the help they need. The district also supports initiatives that connect students to each other, through programs welcoming new classmates, building connections, and recognizing when their peers may be struggling.

"Our students walk through our doors carrying their experiences, their challenges, and everything happening in their lives. Our social workers understand that, and they meet students with compassion, patience, and a willingness to help," Gettysburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matzner said. “Our social workers are an important part of the culture of care, and I'm grateful for the difference they make for our students and families every single day."

Matzner pointed out how GASD social workers are the people who often notice when something has changed, take time to listen, connect a family with support, or simply remind a student that someone is in their corner.

That same spirit is evident in the way Gettysburg Area High School students care for one another through the Hope Squad and Warrior Ambassadors. These programs give students a chance to step up, build connections, and remind their peers that they are not alone.

Governor Shapiro believes that growing Pennsylvania’s economy and creating opportunity for future generations starts in the classroom. Over the past three years, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $300 million in student mental health and well-being, with more than $100 million in the 2026-27 budget for school safety and mental health support.

In August, PDE announced that $8 million in funding has been dedicated to increasing the pipeline of school psychologists, delivering additional mental health services to students in high-need schools across the Commonwealth.

The budget also continues funding universal free breakfast with a $14.3 million increase, $3 million to provide menstrual hygiene products at no cost to students, $125 million for school infrastructure repairs, and $140 million for school safety and mental health supports. Over 800 schools have expanded mental health services, and more than 200 counselors have been hired since the Shapiro Administration began.