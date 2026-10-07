  Shapiro Administration’s Historic Investments in Public Education Are Supporting School Libraries, Career and Technical Education Programs at the Bradford Area School District in McKean County  

Bradford, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary School Education Amy Lena visited a Bradford Area School District library supported by Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and bipartisan budgets that have driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

With 17,000 books and other materials to meet every interest and grade level, the Fretz Middle School Library is a hub of activity where students have leadership jobs and a space for “mind breaks” with a Lego wall, games, and a monthly sticker wall. The Fretz Library opens its doors to families with two “maker nights” each year and classes that focus on AI and digital literacy. Fretz Library also runs a reading competition for the region’s Intermediate Unit each year.

“School libraries offer children the opportunity to tap into their curiosity and discover their passions, and that’s the heart of public education,” Lena said. “As technology evolves, libraries only become more important, as highly trained librarians can help students navigate an ever-changing and complex world of information. That’s why I’m proud that Shapiro Administration investments are ensuring that Fretz Library and so many like it are making it possible for this community resource to grow and thrive.”

Thanks to investments from the Shapiro Administration, the Bradford Area School District has fully integrated the library into its high school’s Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone program. Students who take these courses learn how to research, determine the quality of sources, write in an academic style, consider and evaluate diverse perspectives, and present their findings in formal, oral presentations. Last year, 87 percent of Bradford’s AP Seminar students passed their AP exam.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Bradford Area School District, state funding has increased by 19.8 percent since 2023 – including nearly $2 million in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

“The Bradford Area School District is grateful for the significant increase in state funding and appreciates the Commonwealth's continued investment in public education. This additional support has allowed us to maintain critical programs and services, including our librarians and school libraries, which are essential components of a strong educational experience. Reading is at the heart of what we do, and our libraries play a vital role,” said Erin E. Waugaman, Superintendent of the Bradford Area School District. “While the increase in state aid has been instrumental in helping us level-fund the district, it has also helped offset a 77% reduction in federal funding since 2023. Despite these additional state resources, the district continues to face financial challenges, as current revenues still do not fully cover rising expenditures. We remain committed to being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars while prioritizing the programs and services that have the greatest impact on student success.”

With the help of Shapiro Administration adequacy funding and more than $5.3 million in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding since 2024, Bradford Area School District has also invested in Career and Technical Education programs offered at its high school – including STEM, engineering, health occupations, carpentry, automotive technology, and HVAC.

Ready to Learn funding – which includes the adequacy supplement for historically underfunded school districts – is distributed each year to school districts and charter schools in a grant that can be used to enhance educational opportunities for students through a long list of acceptable uses. A separate category of Ready to Learn funding is the tax equity supplement available to qualifying school districts, which can use those dollars to stabilize district finances and mitigate the impact of school taxes on residents.

The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.

This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Bradford Area School District, the following school districts in Central/North Central Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.

BRADFORD COUNTY

Athens Area School District: $1,404,816

Canton Area School District: $2,543,451

Northeast Bradford School District: $1,230,644

Sayre Area School District: $1,121,705

Towanda Area School District: $3,995,903

Troy Area School District: $4,100,927

Wyalusing Area School District: $3,552,705

CAMERON COUNTY

Cameron County School District: $1,309,300

CENTRE COUNTY

Bald Eagle Area School District: $1,082,439

Bellefonte Area School District: $2,965,964

Penns Valley Area School District: $3,143,872

State College Area School District: $1,080,039

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Clearfield Area School District: $4,735,897

Curwensville Area School District: $3,117,411

Dubois Area School District: $11,224,683

Glendale School District: $2,397,751

Harmony Area School District: $378,673

Moshannon Valley School District: $2,008,351

Philipsburg-Osceola School District: $2,715,336

West Branch Area School District: $3,183,132

CLINTON COUNTY

Keystone Central School District: $5,248,977

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Benton Area School District: $542,618

Berwick Area School District: $6,204,812

Bloomsburg Area School District: $4,039,031

Central Columbia School District: $3,502,038

Millville Area School District: $505,641

Southern Columbia Area School District: $1,789,110

ELK COUNTY

Johnsonburg Area School District: $1,517,152

Ridgway Area School District: $1,286,111

Saint Marys Area School District: $4,533,104

LYCOMING COUNTY

East Lycoming School District: $4,414,665

Jersey Shore Area School District: $2,779,851

Loyalsock Township School District: $4,522,783

Montgomery Area School District: $1,362,327

Montoursville Area School District: $4,433,826

Muncy School District: $986,038

South Williamsport Area School District: $2,898,870

Williamsport Area School District: $13,780,241

MCKEAN COUNTY

Bradford Area School District: $5,316,909

Kane Area School District: $3,527,767

Otto-Eldred School District: $761,530

Port Allegany School District: $4,454,697

Smethport Area School District: $2,837,511

MONTOUR COUNTY

Danville Area School District: $1,153,075

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Line Mountain School District: $2,273,214

Milton Area School District: $2,824,699

Mount Carmel Area School District: $7,900,081

Shamokin Area School District: $10,903,684

Shikellamy School District: $12,086,576

Warrior Run School District: $4,437,875

POTTER COUNTY

Austin Area School District: $253,695

Coudersport Area School District: $1,637,290

Galeton Area School District: $417,484

Northern Potter School District: $602,563

Oswayo Valley School District: $955,959

SNYDER COUNTY

Midd-West School District: $5,593,025

Selinsgrove Area School District: $4,119,353

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Sullivan County School District: $303,735

TIOGA COUNTY

Northern Tioga School District: $6,862,492

Southern Tioga School District: $4,695,596

Wellsboro Area School District: $3,557,710

UNION COUNTY

Lewisburg Area School District: $1,127,408

Mifflinburg Area School District: $2,665,516

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.