The 2025-2026 Ready to Learn Block Grant appropriation includes:

a Foundation amount of $818,402,000;

an increase of $526,440,000 in funding through the Adequacy Supplement;

a new minimum adequacy supplement of $6,437,000;

and an increase of $32,202,000 in the Tax Equity Supplement.

Allocations will be distributed based on amendments made to the School Code through Act 47 of 2025.

To confirm your school entity’s 2025-26 Ready to Learn (RTL) allocation, open the 2025-2026 Ready to Learn Block Grant (Excel) spreadsheet. The Foundation and Adequacy totals on this Spreadsheet are required to fill out the eGrant application or .

The 2025-26 Ready to Learn allocations are split into two eGrants. The Foundation and Adequacy is combined into one eGrant. More information on the process to complete the Foundation and Adequacy Supplement can be found in eGrants or Ready to Learn Foundation and Adequacy Supplements.

The Tax Equity Supplement is a separate eGrant. More information on the process to complete the Tax Equity Supplement can be found in eGrants or Tax Equity Supplement.