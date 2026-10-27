Shapiro Administration Recognizes Two Outstanding School Employees as 2027 Pennsylvania RISE Award Honorees

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) recognized two excellent school employees for their exceptional contributions to school and community, naming them the 2027 Pennsylvania Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award honorees. BillieJo Pecht, alternative education paraprofessional at Penns Valley Jr./Sr. High School in the Penns Valley Area School District, and Gail Edwards, elementary secretary at Shanksville-Stonycreek Elementary School in the Shanksville-Stonycreek School District make a difference each day for the students and families they serve.

“Great schools are built by people who see students, know their strengths, and make sure they have someone in their corner. BillieJo Pecht and Gail Edwards do that every day, in ways that transcend their job titles,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Whether they are helping a student navigate a challenging day, celebrating an accomplishment, or simply making school a place where people feel welcome, they remind us how much a caring adult can shape a young person’s schooling experience. I am proud to recognize BillieJo and Gail as Pennsylvania’s 2027 RISE Award honorees and grateful for the difference they make in the lives of students and families.”

At Penns Valley Area Jr./Sr High School, Mrs. Pecht makes lasting connections with the students she supports. Her professionalism, patience, and perseverance serve as an asset to the programming at school. Mrs. Pecht demonstrates initiative by learning content across multiple subject areas to provide the most effective academic support. She is dependable and consistently proactive in her role. In addition to serving as a dedicated paraeducator, she also serves as a bocce referee for the life skills bocce team. BillieJo’s principal, Mr. Romanyshyn, describes her as the "cornerstone of the Penns Valley High School staff” and “the perfect balance of accountability and care.” He notes that she builds positive relationships with students in the alternative education classroom and beyond. Mrs. Pecht is regularly known to be surrounded by a group of students specifically requesting her support with academics.

At Shanksville-Stonycreek Elementary School in the Shanksville-Stonycreek School District, Mrs. Gail Edwards’ warm and welcoming personality helps families know they are important and she is there to support them. She is well known for the annual “senior slideshow” she puts together from the candid photos she takes and saves of the students year after year. The slideshow always elicits smiles, laughter, and often a few reminiscent tears. Mrs. Edwards has been known to organize events such as “Touch-A-Truck” during the pandemic, as well as elementary family reading events. She is also known for celebrating less common holidays such as National Chicken Dance Day and frequently hosts office dance parties making the office a fun and welcome place for all students, staff, and families.

One of the families at Shanksville-Stonycreek Elementary School describes Mrs. Edwards as a “caring and empathic advocate.” Families and staff share that she not only supports students and their families at the elementary school, but throughout their educational journey at Shanksville-Stonycreek School District. Mrs. Edwards is more than a secretary; she supports students through their academics and embraces the importance of literacy. She has a reading chair in the office where students will sit and share their favorite book as she intently listens with a kind and caring heart. Many students eagerly share their academic successes, assessment scores, and other accomplishments with Mrs. Edwards because they know she genuinely cares and celebrates their big and small wins. A staff member describes her as having “a unique gift for making ordinary moments meaningful and making our school a brighter, happier, and more welcoming place each day.”

The RISE Award, established by Congress in 2019 and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, honors a school employee who provides exemplary service to students in pre-kindergarten through high school. To be eligible for the award, an individual must be a full- or part-time non-teaching school employee, including paraprofessionals, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades.

The Shapiro Administration has asked the U.S. Secretary of Education to consider BillieJo Pecht and Gail Edwards for the national RISE award, which will be announced in the spring.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. The 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.