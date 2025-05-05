The Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award was created March 2019 to recognize and promote the commitment and excellence exhibited by full- or part-time classified school employees who provide exemplary service to students in prekindergarten through high school.
The Recognizing Achievement in Classified School Employees Act (Public Law No. 116-13), which was passed by Congress in March 2019, directs the U.S. Secretary of Education to establish a national award program recognizing the excellence exhibited by public school non-teaching employees (called paraprofessionals and school-related personnel) who provide services to public or private prekindergarten through high school students across the nation.
The act was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and Senate and creates the first national U.S. Department of Education award of its kind.
Who Can be Nominated
- Full or part-time non-teaching school employees
- Public Pre-K-12 or Non-profit Private/Non-public Nursey-12 institution employee in the following positions:
- Paraprofessional
- Clerical and Administrative services
- Transportation services
- Food and nutrition services
- Custodial/maintenance services
- Security services
- Health and student services
- Technical services, and skilled trade
Who Can Nominate
- Local educational agencies
- School administrators
- Professional associations
- Labor organizations
- Educational service agencies
- Nonprofit entities
- Parents and students
What is Needed to Nominate Someone for the RISE Award
- Nominator's Information
- Name
- Connection to Nominee
- Phone Number
- Email Address
- Nominee's Information
- Name
- Position
- Phone Number
- Email Address
- Nominee's Employer Information
- Local Education Agency's Name (If applicable)
- School's Name
- School's Address
- Chief School Administrator's and Principal's Name
- Chief School Administrator's and Principal's Phone Number
- Chief School Administrator's and Principal's Email Address
- Reasons for Nomination
How To Nominate Someone for the RISE Award
To nominate someone for the RISE award complete the Nomination Form. If you have any questions about the RISE Award, contact the Division of Planning and Professional Development at: RA-EDNominations@pa.gov. The two step application process must be completed yearly by June 30th. Applications completed after this date will be considered for the following year’s RISE Award.