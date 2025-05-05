The Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award was created March 2019 to recognize and promote the commitment and excellence exhibited by full- or part-time classified school employees who provide exemplary service to students in prekindergarten through high school.

The Recognizing Achievement in Classified School Employees Act (Public Law No. 116-13), which was passed by Congress in March 2019, directs the U.S. Secretary of Education to establish a national award program recognizing the excellence exhibited by public school non-teaching employees (called paraprofessionals and school-related personnel) who provide services to public or private prekindergarten through high school students across the nation.

The act was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and Senate and creates the first national U.S. Department of Education award of its kind.

Who Can be Nominated

Full or part-time non-teaching school employees

Public Pre-K-12 or Non-profit Private/Non-public Nursey-12 institution employee in the following positions: Paraprofessional Clerical and Administrative services Transportation services Food and nutrition services Custodial/maintenance services Security services Health and student services Technical services, and skilled trade



Who Can Nominate

Local educational agencies

School administrators

Professional associations

Labor organizations

Educational service agencies

Nonprofit entities

Parents and students

What is Needed to Nominate Someone for the RISE Award

Nominator's Information Name Connection to Nominee Phone Number Email Address

Nominee's Information Name Position Phone Number Email Address

Nominee's Employer Information Local Education Agency's Name (If applicable) School's Name School's Address Chief School Administrator's and Principal's Name Chief School Administrator's and Principal's Phone Number Chief School Administrator's and Principal's Email Address

Reasons for Nomination

How To Nominate Someone for the RISE Award

To nominate someone for the RISE award complete the Nomination Form. If you have any questions about the RISE Award, contact the Division of Planning and Professional Development at: RA-EDNominations@pa.gov. The two step application process must be completed yearly by June 30th. Applications completed after this date will be considered for the following year’s RISE Award.