Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Shapiro Administration Investments in Public Education Support a Student-Run Manufacturing Business in Titusville, Preparing Students for In-Demand Jobs with Local Employers

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office. 

     

    For the Titusville Area School District, state funding has increased by 22.8 percent since 2023 – including nearly $1.8 million in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

    October 08, 2026

    Titusville, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe toured a student-run manufacturing business called Rockets Manufacturing that prepares students for in-demand jobs with local employers – a project directly supported by Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and bipartisan budgets that have driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

    At the Titusville Area School District, 60 students are designing, building and selling machine parts for local manufacturers in a student-run manufacturing enterprise. The Rockets Manufacturing program – which includes paid opportunities for students – is growing toward a self-sustaining model that can support its expenses with generated revenue.

    “When schools have adequate resources, that’s when you see the creativity of teachers and the curiosity of students come together in meaningful projects like Rockets Manufacturing. These students are earning money, learning job-related skills, and building relationships with employers in their own community thanks to Governor Shapiro’s commitment to equitable education funding,” said Secretary Rowe.

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Titusville Area School District, state funding has increased by 22.8 percent since 2023 – including nearly $1.8 million in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

    Adequacy funding has supported the Rockets Manufacturing program since its launch in the 2024-25 school year. Other Shapiro Administration investments – including a $140,000 Career and Technical Education PDE grant earlier this year and $300,000 from the Department of Economic and Community Development through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant Program – are making it possible for the district to build a program that eventually generates enough revenue to sustain itself.

    “We are incredibly proud of our students and the innovative, hands-on learning opportunities provided through Rockets Manufacturing. The Ready to Learn adequacy funding has been instrumental in making this student-run manufacturing enterprise possible, giving our students the resources and experiences they need to develop valuable skills for their future. We are also deeply grateful for the collaboration and investment of our local manufacturing partners, whose support helps connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities,” said Stephanie Keebler, Superintendent of the Titusville Area School District. “It is an honor to welcome Secretary of Education, Dr. Carrie Rowe, to the Titusville Area School District and showcase what can happen when the state and our local school board work together to provide opportunities for our students.”

    With the help of Shapiro Administration adequacy funding, Titusville Area School District has also hired a career counselor and several social workers – none of which would have been possible without investments from the Commonwealth, including nearly $5 million in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding since 2024.

    Ready to Learn funding – which includes the adequacy supplement for historically underfunded school districts – is distributed each year to school districts and charter schools in a grant that can be used to enhance educational opportunities for students through a long list of acceptable uses. A separate category of Ready to Learn funding is the tax equity supplement available to qualifying school districts, which can use those dollars to stabilize district finances and mitigate the impact of school taxes on residents.

    The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities. 

    This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

    Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Titusville Area School District, the following school districts in Northwest Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.

    BUTLER COUNTY
    Butler Area School District: $14,935,434
    Karns City School District: $1,965,166
    Knoch School District: $1,159,305
    Mars Area School District: $4,986,885
    Moniteau School District: $2,057,004
    Seneca Valley School District: $3,068,238
    Slippery Rock Area School District: $3,449,210

    CLARION COUNTY
    Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District: $604,467
    Clarion Area School District: $1,479,355
    Clarion-Limestone Area School District: $1,301,405
    Keystone School District: $2,362,284
    North Clarion County School District: $1,296,074
    Redbank Valley School District: $3,020,242
    Union School District: $1,708,567

    CRAWFORD COUNTY

    Conneaut School District: $1,428,078

    Crawford Central School District: $7,321,061

    Penncrest School District: $2,008,707

    ERIE COUNTY
    Corry Area School District: $6,618,697
    Erie City School District: $74,529,071
    Fairview School District: $4,104,237
    Fort LeBoeuf School District: $4,250,764
    General McLane School District: $2,874,889
    Girard School District: $2,317,482
    Harbor Creek School District: $3,592,850
    Iroquois School District: $5,563,492
    Millcreek Township School District: $9,693,395
    North East School District: $4,349,010
    Northwestern School District: $2,389,368
    Union City Area School District: $1,987,909
    Wattsburg Area School District: $1,981,312

    FOREST COUNTY
    Forest Area School District: $456,138

    LAWRENCE COUNTY
    Ellwood City Area School District: $3,358,526
    Laurel School District: $915,429
    Mohawk Area School District: $2,671,137
    Neshannock Township School District: $1,486,763
    New Castle Area School District: $9,967,552
    Shenango Area School District: $796,395
    Union Area School District: $1,014,244
    Wilmington Area School District: $1,080,159

    MERCER COUNTY
    Commodore Perry School District: $451,695
    Farrell Area School District: $1,058,559
    Greenville Area School District: $2,840,135
    Grove City Area School District: $1,171,617
    Hermitage School District: $7,079,218
    Jamestown Area School District: $449,182
    Lakeview School District: $813,882
    Mercer Area School District: $2,729,645
    Reynolds School District: $1,052,388
    Sharon City School District: $5,269,308
    Sharpsville Area School District: $3,976,193
    West Middlesex Area School District: $707,640

    VENANGO COUNTY
    Cranberry Area School District: $3,402,951
    Franklin Area School District: $5,148,796
    Oil City Area School District: $5,176,622
    Titusville Area School District: $4,898,698
    Valley Grove School District: $2,057,387

    WARREN COUNTY
    Warren County School District: $5,911,911

    Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.

    Media Contacts

    PDE Press Office

    717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media

    Erin James

    Press Secretary 717-783-6788
    Department of Education Media