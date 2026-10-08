Shapiro Administration Investments in Public Education Support a Student-Run Manufacturing Business in Titusville, Preparing Students for In-Demand Jobs with Local Employers

Titusville, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe toured a student-run manufacturing business called Rockets Manufacturing that prepares students for in-demand jobs with local employers – a project directly supported by Governor Josh Shapiro’s historic investments in public education and bipartisan budgets that have driven out $1.9 billion to the schools that need them most.

At the Titusville Area School District, 60 students are designing, building and selling machine parts for local manufacturers in a student-run manufacturing enterprise. The Rockets Manufacturing program – which includes paid opportunities for students – is growing toward a self-sustaining model that can support its expenses with generated revenue.

“When schools have adequate resources, that’s when you see the creativity of teachers and the curiosity of students come together in meaningful projects like Rockets Manufacturing. These students are earning money, learning job-related skills, and building relationships with employers in their own community thanks to Governor Shapiro’s commitment to equitable education funding,” said Secretary Rowe.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. For the Titusville Area School District, state funding has increased by 22.8 percent since 2023 – including nearly $1.8 million in adequacy funding over three years through the bipartisan formula driving dollars to historically underfunded school districts.

Adequacy funding has supported the Rockets Manufacturing program since its launch in the 2024-25 school year. Other Shapiro Administration investments – including a $140,000 Career and Technical Education PDE grant earlier this year and $300,000 from the Department of Economic and Community Development through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant Program – are making it possible for the district to build a program that eventually generates enough revenue to sustain itself.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and the innovative, hands-on learning opportunities provided through Rockets Manufacturing. The Ready to Learn adequacy funding has been instrumental in making this student-run manufacturing enterprise possible, giving our students the resources and experiences they need to develop valuable skills for their future. We are also deeply grateful for the collaboration and investment of our local manufacturing partners, whose support helps connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities,” said Stephanie Keebler, Superintendent of the Titusville Area School District. “It is an honor to welcome Secretary of Education, Dr. Carrie Rowe, to the Titusville Area School District and showcase what can happen when the state and our local school board work together to provide opportunities for our students.”

With the help of Shapiro Administration adequacy funding, Titusville Area School District has also hired a career counselor and several social workers – none of which would have been possible without investments from the Commonwealth, including nearly $5 million in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding since 2024.

Ready to Learn funding – which includes the adequacy supplement for historically underfunded school districts – is distributed each year to school districts and charter schools in a grant that can be used to enhance educational opportunities for students through a long list of acceptable uses. A separate category of Ready to Learn funding is the tax equity supplement available to qualifying school districts, which can use those dollars to stabilize district finances and mitigate the impact of school taxes on residents.

The Governor’s continued, historic investments in education give every Pennsylvania student the freedom to chart their own course — ensuring schools have the resources they need to help students succeed and families have access to affordable early learning opportunities.

This 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Historically underfunded school districts all over Pennsylvania are finally receiving the resources they need from the state to plan ahead, hire staff and ensure their students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. Like the Titusville Area School District, the following school districts in Northwest Pennsylvania have received additional state funding through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula since 2024-25.

BUTLER COUNTY

Butler Area School District: $14,935,434

Karns City School District: $1,965,166

Knoch School District: $1,159,305

Mars Area School District: $4,986,885

Moniteau School District: $2,057,004

Seneca Valley School District: $3,068,238

Slippery Rock Area School District: $3,449,210

CLARION COUNTY

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District: $604,467

Clarion Area School District: $1,479,355

Clarion-Limestone Area School District: $1,301,405

Keystone School District: $2,362,284

North Clarion County School District: $1,296,074

Redbank Valley School District: $3,020,242

Union School District: $1,708,567

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Conneaut School District: $1,428,078

Crawford Central School District: $7,321,061

Penncrest School District: $2,008,707

ERIE COUNTY

Corry Area School District: $6,618,697

Erie City School District: $74,529,071

Fairview School District: $4,104,237

Fort LeBoeuf School District: $4,250,764

General McLane School District: $2,874,889

Girard School District: $2,317,482

Harbor Creek School District: $3,592,850

Iroquois School District: $5,563,492

Millcreek Township School District: $9,693,395

North East School District: $4,349,010

Northwestern School District: $2,389,368

Union City Area School District: $1,987,909

Wattsburg Area School District: $1,981,312

FOREST COUNTY

Forest Area School District: $456,138

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Ellwood City Area School District: $3,358,526

Laurel School District: $915,429

Mohawk Area School District: $2,671,137

Neshannock Township School District: $1,486,763

New Castle Area School District: $9,967,552

Shenango Area School District: $796,395

Union Area School District: $1,014,244

Wilmington Area School District: $1,080,159

MERCER COUNTY

Commodore Perry School District: $451,695

Farrell Area School District: $1,058,559

Greenville Area School District: $2,840,135

Grove City Area School District: $1,171,617

Hermitage School District: $7,079,218

Jamestown Area School District: $449,182

Lakeview School District: $813,882

Mercer Area School District: $2,729,645

Reynolds School District: $1,052,388

Sharon City School District: $5,269,308

Sharpsville Area School District: $3,976,193

West Middlesex Area School District: $707,640

VENANGO COUNTY

Cranberry Area School District: $3,402,951

Franklin Area School District: $5,148,796

Oil City Area School District: $5,176,622

Titusville Area School District: $4,898,698

Valley Grove School District: $2,057,387

WARREN COUNTY

Warren County School District: $5,911,911

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for 3 years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.