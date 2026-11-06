Shapiro Administration Congratulates 12 Schools Selected as 2026 Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today designated 12 schools in 10 counties as Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools. Through the program, schools are recognized for academic improvement, academic achievement, school culture and well-being, as well as special education supports.

“Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools create the conditions for student success by providing a supportive, welcoming, and safe environment for all learners,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication these schools put into ensuring learners can grow, thrive, and achieve both now and in the future.”

Schools selected for recognition as a Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon School represent the very best of public education in the Commonwealth. These schools demonstrate exceptional academic growth, ranking among the top 15% statewide for whole school improvement while showing progress for all student groups. They create inclusive learning environments, support student well-being through strong Student Assistance Programs, maintain high attendance and assessment participation rates, and meet rigorous standards for special education and accountability. In addition, they are safe, well-managed schools that are not identified for improvement or corrective action. From this distinguished group of eligible schools, only up to ten schools are selected each year, making the recognition a testament to sustained excellence, equitable outcomes, and a commitment to helping every student succeed.

The following schools were named Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools:

Downingtown STEM Academy, Downingtown Area School District, Chester County

North Penn-Liberty Jr./Sr. High School, Southern Tioga School District, Tioga County

Chestnut Hill Elementary School, Millcreek Township School District, Erie County

Pleasant Hills Middle School, West Jefferson Hills School District, Allegheny County

Shoemaker Elementary School, East Penn School District, Lehigh County

Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School, Seneca Valley School District, Butler County

Haverford Middle School, Haverford Township School District, Delaware County

Skippack Elementary School, Perkiomen Valley School District, Montgomery County

Eisenhower Elementary School, Upper St. Clair School District, Allegheny County

Franklin Elementary School, North Allegheny School District, Allegheny County

Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Lackawanna County

Norwood Fontbonne Academy, Philadelphia County

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. The 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

These investments have helped transform schools and enable them to provide a high-quality education to their learners. Graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for three years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country. Over the past two years, 2,000 more students have graduated in four years, and 79,000 more students attended school more regularly. English learner growth during that time has seen the largest improvement historically in Pennsylvania, and Special Education students have been graduating at higher rates, up to nearly 92 percent.

To be recognized, schools must meet the selection criteria outlined on the Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon site. PDE selects up to ten public schools, one occupational career and technical center, and one private/non-public institution for recognition as a Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon School, taking into consideration geographic representation across the Commonwealth and representation of elementary, middle, and high school grade levels.

Pennsylvania’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized at an award ceremony during the 2026 SAS Institute held in Hershey this December.