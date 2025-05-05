2025 Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools
Testimonials from the Schools:
Avona Elementary School - Wilson Area SD
“Avona Elementary School is a vibrant and diverse learning community committed to student achievement and personal growth. Located in a small suburb of Easton, Pennsylvania, we proudly serve a dynamic student body, with 40% of our students identified as English learners. Our school is a welcoming, inclusive environment where every child is empowered to reach their full potential.
During the 2022–2023 school year, our students made remarkable academic strides. Fourteen percent demonstrated growth in reading proficiency, and our third and fourth graders exceeded the state average on the PSSA assessments in Math, English Language Arts, and Science. Additionally, Avona experienced a 69.4% increase in its English Language Learner population—more than double the state average of 31.7%—a clear reflection of our evolving community and our unwavering dedication to supporting every learner.
At Avona, we believe that success is rooted in effort, persistence, and continuous personal development. We cultivate classrooms that are safe, engaging, and culturally responsive - spaces where students feel connected, respected, and inspired to grow. Throughout the year, we honor our students' diverse cultural backgrounds in meaningful ways and regularly celebrate individual progress through daily, monthly, and quarterly recognition.
Guided by our school’s vision, we are deeply committed to meeting each student where they are—academically, socially, and emotionally. Instruction is personalized to meet individual needs, and support is woven into the fabric of our school culture. At Avona Elementary, every child is seen, heard, and encouraged to shine.”
Charleroi Area Elementary Center - Charleroi Area SD
“Charleroi Area Elementary Center is proud to serve five unique communities with shared values and backgrounds, fostering a united and inclusive learning environment. What makes us a recognized school is our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, strong relationships, and student growth. At the heart of our success is the deep connection we build with our students and their families, recognizing that positive relationships form the foundation for lifelong learning and achievement.
Our Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, ROARS, which stands for, Respect, Ownership, Attitude, Responsibility, and Safety, has played a key role in reducing discipline referrals and increasing student attendance, creating a safe and engaging environment where all students can thrive. We have fully implemented a Multi-Tiered System of Supports across all grade levels, from Kindergarten through 5th grade, to provide timely academic and behavioral interventions that meet each child’s needs.
Instruction at Charleroi Area Elementary emphasizes collaborative learning and a rigorous curriculum designed to promote high-level thinking. Our educators cultivate a classroom culture grounded in curiosity, creativity, and cooperation, where students are encouraged to explore ideas and take ownership of their learning.
Through a shared vision, committed staff, and strong community partnerships, Charleroi Area Elementary Center creates a joyful and challenging academic environment that prepares students for long-term success. Our recognition as a Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon School is a reflection of the collaborative efforts and high standards that define our school.”
Hartman Intermediate School - Ellwood City Area SD
“Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, is a resilient, blue-collar town just outside of Pittsburgh. Like our town, Hartman Intermediate School embodies grit, loyalty, and a fierce commitment to our children. These qualities shine through our school in the form of strong relationships, high expectations, and an unwavering belief in every child’s potential.
At Hartman, we embrace the philosophy that interest builds achievement and success breeds success. Students engage in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that connect them to their community and spark real-world thinking. Programs like Shark Tank where students pitch creative business ideas to local professionals; and Pizza Apprentice which blends financial literacy with culinary fun, promotes collaboration, innovation, and confidence.
What truly sets us apart is the strength of our relationships—among staff, students, families, and the broader community. Many of our staff members live in Ellwood City, which deepens trust and fosters a school culture where students feel known, valued, and supported. We prioritize character development and teach students to persevere through challenges, building both academic and emotional resilience.
Our dedicated school board, engaged families, and invested community partners enthusiastically support Hartman. Hartman is more than a school, it is a hub of collaboration, care, and opportunity. We are proud of our tradition, eager to embrace innovation, and committed to preparing students not just for the next grade, but for a life of learning and purpose. At Hartman Intermediate, excellence is personal—and it shows.”
Highland Elementary School - Ephrata Area SD
“Highland Elementary School is a public school located in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, dedicated to fostering academic excellence, personal growth, and a strong sense of community. We believe every child can succeed when challenged, supported, and celebrated, and we have built systems to ensure each student’s unique needs are met.
We are FAMILY here at HIGHLAND and work to build a great community—together! We want students to enjoy their Highland experience, feel safe knowing adults are here to help, believe good behavior is noticed and celebrated, and become aware of their learning through goal setting, personal growth monitoring, and celebrating achievements throughout the school year.
A caring and responsive community school focus is felt daily through our robust PBIS program. Good behavior is modeled and explicitly taught using the Highland Expected Behavior Matrix, shared classroom vision statements, and a monthly focus on the Ephrata Area School District Life Ready Graduate (LRG) Profile dispositions. Weekly and monthly celebrations—anchored by our end-of-month Game Show Day—honor all students while spotlighting Highland Heroes who exemplify the monthly disposition. Behavior progress is supported through our Yellow/Red Card Accountability System and tracked with our MTSS Behavior process to provide feedback and targeted supports for students at Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3.
At Highland, our teachers build amazing positive relationships with students and families, creating a supportive environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. The Life Ready Graduate Profile prepares students with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions valued by our community and essential for success in an ever-changing world.”
James Burd Elementary School - Shippensburg Area SD
“James Burd Elementary School, located in the vibrant college town of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, is a Title 1 school serving 540 students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Our diverse population includes students from 12 countries, who speak 10 languages, across 6 classrooms per grade level. James Burd Elementary is home to 3 ABA classrooms and a life skills class, providing a wide range of support for our students.
Our dedicated faculty and staff are committed to creating a safe, nurturing environment where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their fullest potential. At the heart of our approach is MTSS, guiding our evidence-based instruction and student-centered decision making. We also emphasize character development through our PBIS and house systems, fostering resilience and strong values.
Instruction at James Burd is data-driven and differentiated, using formal and informal assessments to tailor whole group and small group lessons. We recognize each interaction as a chance to connect with and inspire our students.
Family and community engagement is a core priority. We offer regular parent engagement nights and programs tailored to family needs, such as our hair care program, E-SAP team social worker, and more.
Supporting social-emotional well-being is central to our mission. Our PBIS team implements Tier 2 behavioral interventions, including check-in/check-out systems, sensory tools, and a dedicated sensory room, ensuring students have the tools to succeed.
At James Burd, we’re not just educating—we’re changing lives. Each child is seen, supported, and celebrated as an individual.”
Lakeside Elementary School - Wayne Highlands SD
“Lakeside Elementary serves students in Grades 3–5 in a close-knit, rural community composed of hardworking families who value education, growth, and grit. Despite a predominantly low socioeconomic population, our students consistently rise to the occasion and perform at high academic levels, a reflection of both their determination and the dedication of our outstanding educators.
Our school fosters a disciplined, supportive, and structured learning environment where students feel safe, respected, and empowered to succeed. At Lakeside, we are committed not only to academic achievement but also to developing the whole child, with a strong focus on leadership development and character education.
Students have the opportunity to participate in a variety of unique clubs and activities that support personal growth and community engagement. A highlight of our programming is the Lakeside Garden Club, where students take an active role in planting, maintaining, and harvesting a school garden, learning responsibility, teamwork, and environmental stewardship in the process.”
Lionville Elementary School - Downingtown Area SD
"Located in Chester County, Pennsylvania, within the Downingtown Area School District, Lionville Elementary School serves approximately 660 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. We are proud of our long-standing tradition of excellence and our strong partnerships with families, which help create a vibrant and supportive learning community. Our Home & School Association plays a vital role in this partnership, working closely with staff to support students and families, remove barriers to learning, and ensure that all students have access to a high-quality educational experience.
At Lionville, we believe that learning thrives when relationships are strong, expectations are clear, and every student is engaged in meaningful growth. Our staff is deeply committed to both the heart and mind of every learner, fostering a culturally responsive environment where all students feel a true sense of belonging.
Student engagement, agency, and academic rigor are at the heart of all we do. Through intentional instructional practices, we empower students to think critically, take ownership of their learning, and rise to high expectations. We strive to prepare students for success in a global society by cultivating curiosity, character, and confidence.
Our accomplishments include nine consecutive years of PBIS recognition across all three tiers, designation as a Title I Distinguished School, and the launch of the district’s first-ever Cultural Connections Club in 2017, now in all elementary schools within our district. We are Pride Nation—Downingtown proud—and together, we thrive.”
Main Street Elementary School - Titusville Area SD
“Main Street Elementary School, nestled in the historic town of Titusville, Pennsylvania, is deeply rooted in community spirit and proud of its connection to the history of oil. Serving approximately 225 students, it is one of six buildings within the Titusville Area School District, which educates nearly 1,900 students across Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.
Guided by our school’s mission, our dedicated teachers and staff strive to provide every student with high-quality academics and rich social experiences that prepare them for lifelong success. Through multi-tiered systems of support, we address the needs of all learners, ensuring personalized guidance and encouragement.
A cornerstone of our approach is our school-wide Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) system, which focuses on the whole child—nurturing social-emotional growth while maintaining consistent, building-wide expectations. This program promotes a positive school climate, encouraging students to value manners, responsibility, and respect.
At Main Street Elementary School, creating a safe and welcoming environment is a top priority. We work diligently to ensure each child feels valued, supported, and inspired. Beyond the school walls, our students benefit from an incredibly generous and involved community. Local organizations and families contribute time, resources, and programs that not only support education but also instill pride in our town’s rich heritage.
Main Street Elementary School is more than just a school—it is a place where dedicated educators, enthusiastic learners, and a caring community come together with one shared goal: to nurture the minds and hearts of the next generation.”
Parkside Elementary School - Penn-Delco SD
“Parkside Elementary, also known as ‘The Little School with the Big Heart,’ is a vibrant learning community that values collaboration, exploration, and a strong commitment to growth. The school believes every student has unique strengths and learning styles, which are intentionally woven into its curriculum and environment. At Parkside, learning is about more than just finding the right answer; it's about fostering critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving by encouraging students to explore multiple paths to success.
The school's educators are dedicated to continuous improvement and actively refine their practices through professional development. This commitment, combined with strong partnerships between students, teachers, and families, creates a nurturing environment where high expectations are balanced with a focus on both academic and social-emotional well-being. Parkside meets students at their instructional level, providing differentiated instruction for intervention and enrichment. Our MTSS process ensures that students are met where they are in order to show progress over time.
A defining feature of Parkside is its transformation into a Leader in Me school, based on Stephen Covey's The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. This initiative empowers students with leadership skills like responsibility and initiative, helping them take ownership of their learning and behavior. Through engaging activities, monthly themes, and weekly guidance lessons, the school cultivates a culture where every student is seen as a leader. This holistic approach ensures that students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally, making Parkside a model for innovative education.”
Richland High School - Richland SD
“Located within the Richland School District, which serves the areas of Richland Township and Geistown Borough in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, Richland High School is the heart of a community that has evolved from a rural setting into a vibrant mix of residential and commercial growth. The school is committed to providing a high-quality education that prepares students for productive, successful lives.
Richland High School has a distinguished record of excellence in Academics, Fine Arts, and Athletics. This commitment has earned the school significant regional recognition. For eight consecutive years, Richland High School has been ranked the #1 high school in Cambria County by U.S. News and World Report. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Business Times has ranked the high school #1 in the county for twelve consecutive years. These achievements are a direct result of the dedication of our administration, teachers, staff, and the strong support of our parents.
Richland High School operates under a clear philosophy: ‘A student is never an interruption of our work ~ he or she is the purpose of our work.’ This principle is a cornerstone of our educational approach. We believe that learning is a lifelong process, and that every individual has the potential to learn and succeed. Our school promotes an environment of mutual respect and compassion, emphasizing cooperation and celebrating success to foster self-confidence.
We are dedicated to empowering every student to pursue excellence every day, believing that a community that invests in education will prosper. Our focus on innovation and creativity ensures that our students are well-prepared with the tools, skills, and talents necessary for their future.”
Southmoreland Middle School - Southmoreland SD
“Southmoreland Middle School (SMS) is a dynamic and student-centered learning community that serves grades 6 through 8. Our school is grounded in the belief that every student deserves personalized support, engaging opportunities, and a strong sense of belonging. We are proud to cultivate a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous growth.
At SMS, learning is supported by a carefully designed daily schedule that makes room for robust, tiered systems of support. Dedicated time is built into the day for academic interventions, enrichment, student services, and arts access, ensuring all learners receive what they need to grow and thrive. This structure also allows students to explore a rich rotation of electives in areas such as STEM, financial literacy, the arts, wellness, and digital media.
Our faculty works in highly collaborative teams with shared ownership of student success. With consistent time to plan together, teachers are empowered to design responsive instruction and adapt strategies to meet emerging student needs.
The school community is further strengthened through real-world learning experiences, student showcases, and strong partnerships with families and local organizations. From career exploration to service projects, students are encouraged to develop leadership, curiosity, and purpose.
Southmoreland Middle School is a place where students are known, challenged, and celebrated. Through intentional design, dedicated support, and a shared commitment to excellence, SMS prepares students not just for the next grade, but for a meaningful future.”
Wrightsville Elementary School - Eastern York SD
“Wrightsville Elementary is a K-5 public school serving approximately 350 students in the Eastern York School District in Wrightsville, PA. Wrightsville Elementary staff ‘teach to the edges’, seeking to connect with each and every student because there is no ‘average’ student. Wrightsville Elementary has been striving to provide learning experiences that prepare students for life in the 21st Century. They want to be certain that they support their families in creating learning environments where their children can learn to be socially, emotionally, and academically literate in a rapidly evolving world. Personalized learning is a staple where learning is the constant and time is the variable as students have opportunities to share their voice and have choice and ownership in their learning as modeled by the exceptional student-centered staff who will do whatever it takes to help students succeed.
Wrightsville Elementary’s modern ‘Mastery Badging’ system, competency-based and digital, further reinforces student-centered progress tracking—a philosophy that promotes transparency, student ownership, and engagement. Wrightsville Elementary Golden Knights ‘Wear their ARMOR’ and exemplify the seven transferable skills and dispositions of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate including collaboration, communication, creative innovation, critical thinking, citizenship, integrity, and growth mindset that will help their students, in a few short years, to successfully join the workforce in whatever direction they choose.
Wrightsville Elementary is the ‘gold standard’ among elementary schools for its relationship-centered philosophies and innovative assessment approaches. As they say around Wrightsville Elementary, ‘it’s a GREAT day to be a Golden Knight!’”
Exemplary High Performing School
Testimonials from the School:
Saint Elizabeth Parish School - Archdiocese of Philadelphia
“Saint Elizabeth Parish School was established in 2006 to meet the educational needs of the children of our parish in an academically rigorous, faith-filled environment. Recognized as a School of Distinguished Instruction in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, our students grow in their academic performance each year.
We offer a broad-based curriculum in which our staff strives to meet the needs of every student. We are committed to fostering in our students a lifelong love for learning and the development of the skills needed to become well-informed, accomplished, and dedicated leaders who live each day following the teachings of Jesus. Our students will come to recognize Jesus as a living presence in them and in others, and they will answer their baptismal call to serve others in Jesus' name. We provide a warm spirit of hospitality and a safe learning environment for all our students. Our students are encouraged to share their time, talents, and treasure with others as stewards of the gifts that God has entrusted. We encourage respect for the value and dignity of all persons and seek to create an atmosphere of peace and justice within the school.
Realizing that children learn best when they are actively engaged, our faculty strives to provide learning experiences that are rich in meaning and applicable to daily living. Our students will develop the skills to be critical thinkers, problem solvers and Christ-centered decision makers. It is our hope that every student at St. Elizabeth will become the best versions of themselves.”
If you have any questions about the Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools Award, contact the Division of Planning and Professional Development at: RA-EDNominations@pa.gov.