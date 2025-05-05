2025 Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools

Avona Elementary School - Wilson Area SD

“Avona Elementary School is a vibrant and diverse learning community committed to student achievement and personal growth. Located in a small suburb of Easton, Pennsylvania, we proudly serve a dynamic student body, with 40% of our students identified as English learners. Our school is a welcoming, inclusive environment where every child is empowered to reach their full potential.

During the 2022–2023 school year, our students made remarkable academic strides. Fourteen percent demonstrated growth in reading proficiency, and our third and fourth graders exceeded the state average on the PSSA assessments in Math, English Language Arts, and Science. Additionally, Avona experienced a 69.4% increase in its English Language Learner population—more than double the state average of 31.7%—a clear reflection of our evolving community and our unwavering dedication to supporting every learner.

At Avona, we believe that success is rooted in effort, persistence, and continuous personal development. We cultivate classrooms that are safe, engaging, and culturally responsive - spaces where students feel connected, respected, and inspired to grow. Throughout the year, we honor our students' diverse cultural backgrounds in meaningful ways and regularly celebrate individual progress through daily, monthly, and quarterly recognition.

Guided by our school’s vision, we are deeply committed to meeting each student where they are—academically, socially, and emotionally. Instruction is personalized to meet individual needs, and support is woven into the fabric of our school culture. At Avona Elementary, every child is seen, heard, and encouraged to shine.”