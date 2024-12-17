Skip to agency navigation
    DRAFT Workforce Delivery System Common Identifier

    Added: January 13, 2025

    For Public Review

    The following is published for a period of public comment. All comments, from all parties, are welcome and will be considered equally and in full by L&I BWDA Policy & Planning Coordination Services, L&I leadership, and the policy’s drafting partners. Responses to submitted comments will be published as an attachment to the final policy.

    Public comment opens on January 13th, 2025, and runs through 5 p.m. on February 12, 2025. Send comments in writing to ra-li-bwda-policy@pa.gov.

    This policy and associated guidance provide information regarding the use of Pennsylvania’s Workforce Delivery System Identifier (also referred to as the logo) and national requirements for identification of the one-stop delivery system. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 121 (e)(4) requires that, in addition to using any State or locally developed identifier, each one-stop delivery system shall include in the identification of products, programs, activities, services, facilities, and related property and materials, a common one-stop delivery system identifier.