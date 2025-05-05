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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    About Labor & Industry

    Federal Correspondence

    Federal Correspondence and Comments

    October 9, 2026

    Read the UC System Improvements Complaint

    June 22, 2026

    Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Coalition Opposing Proposed Federal Rule That Would Weaken Worker Protections, Making Wage Theft Harder to Fight

    Pennsylvania is leading a coalition of attorneys general and state labor departments, urging the U.S. Department of Labor to withdraw a proposed rule that would narrow who can be held responsible when workers are denied wages, overtime, leave, and other workplace protections.

    Read the June 2026 comment

    June 1, 2026

    PA L&I and AG coalition comment in opposition to USDOL proposed rule, Fiduciary Duties in Selecting Designated Investment Alternatives

    This rule, if finalized as proposed, would unjustifiably weaken the high standard governing the duty of prudence that applies to the fiduciaries who manage retirement plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

    Read the June 2026 comment

    April 27, 2026

    Shapiro Administration Leads Broad Coalition Opposing Federal Rule That Would Harm Workers, Make Worker Misclassification Easier

    Pennsylvania led a coalition of 23 attorneys general, state labor agencies, and city labor agencies in submitting comments opposing a federal proposal that would make it harder for workers to be considered “employees” under federal law, weakening wage protections, undercutting workers’ rights and shifting more costs onto workers and states.

    Read the April 2026 comment

    April 23, 2026

    Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Coalition Opposing Extreme Federal Proposal That Would Restrict Work Authorization for Asylum Seekers

    Pennsylvania is leading a coalition of state labor agencies urging the federal government to withdraw a proposal that would delay or deny lawful work authorization for asylum seekers, prevent them from legally earning a living, make workers more vulnerable to exploitation, and worsen workforce shortages in key industries.

    Learn more about the April 2026 comment

    November 3, 2025

    Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Effort Opposing Proposed Federal Rollback of Workplace Safety Protections

    The States oppose OSHA’s proposal to fundamentally alter the protections of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSH Act), leaving millions of workers whose work includes “inherently risky” activities without adequate health and safety protections.

    Learn more about the November 2025 comment

    September 30, 2025

    PA L&I comment in opposition to USDOL proposed rule, Federal-State Unemployment Compensation (UC) Program; Data Availability

    Pennsylvania strongly supports efforts to ensure the integrity of the unemployment compensation (UC) system and combat fraud. Indeed, Pennsylvania has a track record of partnering with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and taking proactive fraud prevention measures to maintain the integrity of the UC program and safeguard taxpayer dollars

    Learn more about the September 2025 comment

    September 3, 2025

    Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Coalition in Opposing Federal Rollback of Minimum Wage and Overtime Protections for Home Care Workers

    USDOL’s proposal would take away federal minimum wage and overtime pay protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for millions of domestic service employees, primarily home health care workers, and revert to outdated 1975 regulations. 

    Learn more about the September 2025 comment