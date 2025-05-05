Federal Correspondence and Comments
October 9, 2026
June 22, 2026
Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Coalition Opposing Proposed Federal Rule That Would Weaken Worker Protections, Making Wage Theft Harder to Fight
Pennsylvania is leading a coalition of attorneys general and state labor departments, urging the U.S. Department of Labor to withdraw a proposed rule that would narrow who can be held responsible when workers are denied wages, overtime, leave, and other workplace protections.
June 1, 2026
PA L&I and AG coalition comment in opposition to USDOL proposed rule, Fiduciary Duties in Selecting Designated Investment Alternatives
This rule, if finalized as proposed, would unjustifiably weaken the high standard governing the duty of prudence that applies to the fiduciaries who manage retirement plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
April 27, 2026
Shapiro Administration Leads Broad Coalition Opposing Federal Rule That Would Harm Workers, Make Worker Misclassification Easier
Pennsylvania led a coalition of 23 attorneys general, state labor agencies, and city labor agencies in submitting comments opposing a federal proposal that would make it harder for workers to be considered “employees” under federal law, weakening wage protections, undercutting workers’ rights and shifting more costs onto workers and states.
April 23, 2026
Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Coalition Opposing Extreme Federal Proposal That Would Restrict Work Authorization for Asylum Seekers
Pennsylvania is leading a coalition of state labor agencies urging the federal government to withdraw a proposal that would delay or deny lawful work authorization for asylum seekers, prevent them from legally earning a living, make workers more vulnerable to exploitation, and worsen workforce shortages in key industries.
November 3, 2025
Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Effort Opposing Proposed Federal Rollback of Workplace Safety Protections
The States oppose OSHA’s proposal to fundamentally alter the protections of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSH Act), leaving millions of workers whose work includes “inherently risky” activities without adequate health and safety protections.
September 30, 2025
PA L&I comment in opposition to USDOL proposed rule, Federal-State Unemployment Compensation (UC) Program; Data Availability
Pennsylvania strongly supports efforts to ensure the integrity of the unemployment compensation (UC) system and combat fraud. Indeed, Pennsylvania has a track record of partnering with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and taking proactive fraud prevention measures to maintain the integrity of the UC program and safeguard taxpayer dollars
September 3, 2025
Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Coalition in Opposing Federal Rollback of Minimum Wage and Overtime Protections for Home Care Workers
USDOL’s proposal would take away federal minimum wage and overtime pay protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for millions of domestic service employees, primarily home health care workers, and revert to outdated 1975 regulations.