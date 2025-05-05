BBVS (Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services)
Sponsors the Blind and Visually Impaired Summer Academy (BVI)
- Orientation & Mobility (O&M)
- Vision Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT)
- Low Vision Therapy (LVT)
- Transition Planning
- Assistive Technology (AT)
- Recreation & Team Building Activities
Both Summer Academy programs are available at no cost to eligible students.
BVRS (Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services)
Sponsors the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Summer Academy (DHH)
- Assistive Technology (AT)
- Audiology
- Self-Determination & Advocacy
- Communication Access
- Transition Planning
- Recreation & Team Building Activities
Both Summer Academy programs are available at no cost to eligible students.
Summer Academy Employment Information
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our team.
The following positions are available:
Resident Assistants and Directors
- College-Aged Students who are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program.
Educational Contractor Staff
- Professional Staff are currently working in fields related to the specific disability population i.e. (O&Ms, VRTs, AT, TVIs, TODs, etc.)
ASL Interpreters or CDIs
- To work one or both programs (BVI and/or DHH).