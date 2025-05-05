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    Office of Vocational Rehabilitation

    Summer Academy

    The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Summer Academy programs are designed to offer high school-aged students an opportunity to develop their knowledge, experiences, and awareness as it relates to their future academic and employment goals.  Students will participate in a week-long program on a college campus where they will receive assessments, information, and educational experiences in various curriculum areas. Check back soon for our 2027 Summer Academy applications.

    Summer Academy OVR - Established 2009 logo

    BBVS (Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services)

    Sponsors the Blind and Visually Impaired Summer Academy (BVI)

    • Orientation & Mobility (O&M)
    • Vision Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT)
    • Low Vision Therapy (LVT)
    • Transition Planning
    • Assistive Technology (AT)
    • Recreation & Team Building Activities

    Both Summer Academy programs are available at no cost to eligible students.

    BBVS Summer Academy students utilize white canes on the sidewalk

    BVRS (Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services)

    Sponsors the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Summer Academy (DHH)

    • Assistive Technology (AT)
    • Audiology
    • Self-Determination & Advocacy
    • Communication Access
    • Transition Planning
    • Recreation & Team Building Activities

    Both Summer Academy programs are available at no cost to eligible students.

    Deaf and Hard of Hearing Summer Academy pose for a group photo at the Nittany Lion statue at Penn State University Main campus.

    Save The Date: Summer Academy 2027

    If you are interested in more information about the Summer Academy program and possible fieldwork experiences, please review the information below and complete the form by March 1, 2027. Applications for the 2027 Summer Academies are coming soon!

    Review the 2027 General Interest form
    OVR 2027 Summer Academy Save the Date with Summer Academy logo and the dates for each academy: Blind & Visually Impaired (BVI): June 15-22, Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHH): June 22-29
    Download the 2027 Save the Date

    Summer Academy Employment Information

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our team.

    The following positions are available:

    Resident Assistants and Directors

    • College-Aged Students who are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program.

    Educational Contractor Staff

    • Professional Staff are currently working in fields related to the specific disability population i.e. (O&Ms, VRTs, AT, TVIs, TODs, etc.)

    ASL Interpreters or CDIs

    • To work one or both programs (BVI and/or DHH).

    Additional College/University Student Information

    To learn more about the fields of Blindness, Low Vision, Deaf, or Hard of Hearing, please complete the application of interest. For more information regarding the student or resident assistant application, please get in touch with OVR.

    Kiley Foley

    Email Kiley at kifoley@pa.gov, call her cell phone at 610-764-0765, or call her office.

    tel:610-764-0765

    Russ Goddard

    Email Russ at rgoddard@pa.gov, call his cell at 724-614-6154, or call his office.

    tel:724-936-5076

    Grace Fontanez

    Email Grace at grfontanez@pa.gov, call her cell at 484-695-6748, or call her office.

    tel:717-783-5231