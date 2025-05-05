The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our team.

The following positions are available:

Resident Assistants and Directors

College-Aged Students who are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program.

Educational Contractor Staff

Professional Staff are currently working in fields related to the specific disability population i.e. (O&Ms, VRTs, AT, TVIs, TODs, etc.)

ASL Interpreters or CDIs