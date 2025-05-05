Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    L&I Office of Chief Counsel

    Subpoenas and Records Requests

    Subpoenas or other requests for non-public records should be submitted as described on this page. L&I will review your subpoena or records request to determine whether records exist and may be disclosed.

    Request public records with the Right to Know office

    Office of Unemployment Compensation

    When requesting records, please include:

    Employer name, FEIN, Employer Account Number, if applicable, and the nature of your request.

    Subpoenas or requests for non-public Office of Unemployment Compensation records should be submitted by email:

    Workers' Compensation

    Please include the following information when requesting records: claimant’s name, last four digits of social security number(s), injury date(s), and party representation.

    If you are requesting certified records, please note that in your request.

    Registered WCAIS users seeking copies of workers’ compensation records should submit a request through WCAIS.

    Submit a WCAIS Request

    If you are not a registered WCAIS user, Self-Registration is required, or fax your request to (717) 783-6365.

    If your subpoena is issued by anyone other than a PA Workers’ Compensation Judge, an original copy of the subpoena must be mailed to the bureau:

    Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
    651 Boas Street, 8th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
    Attention: Records Unit

    Safety and Labor Management Relations

    Labor Management Relations will provide records and requested information if it meets one of the following criteria:

    The requester submits a subpoena to the relevant Bureau to one of the email addresses:

    The requested information is not confidential.

    When requesting records please include:

    Employer name, FEIN, Employer Account Number, if applicable, and the nature of your request.

    State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF)

    State Workers’ Insurance Fund (SWIF) information is generally not subject to public inspection. 77 P.S. § 2625.

    As such, one of the following generally must be met in order for SWIF to respond to a request:

    • The requester is a claimant in the SWIF-related workers’ compensation litigation.
    • The requesting attorney enters an appearance on a claim in active litigation on behalf of a claimant when asking for the records.
    • The request includes a signed and dated authorization release from the claimant or SWIF insured.
    • The requester submits a subpoena.

    Requests for copies of SWIF records that meet any of the above provisions may be submitted online. (Charges may apply)

    Please include the following information when requesting records:

    Claimant’s or insured’s name, claim or policy number, claimant’s social security number or insured’s FEIN, injury date(s), and party representation.

    Other/Miscellaneous Requests

    All other subpoenas or non-public record requests may be sent to L&I's Legal team for proper routing or direction.