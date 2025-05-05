Subpoenas and Records Requests

Office of Unemployment Compensation
When requesting records, please include:
Employer name, FEIN, Employer Account Number, if applicable, and the nature of your request.
Subpoenas or requests for non-public Office of Unemployment Compensation records should be submitted by email:
- For Bureau of Unemployment Compensation (RA-LIUCP-UC-DISCLOSU@pa.gov)
- For Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services (RA-LI-UCTS-RECORDSRQ@pa.gov)
- For Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (RA-LI-UCBR-CentralOf@pa.gov)
Workers' Compensation
Please include the following information when requesting records: claimant’s name, last four digits of social security number(s), injury date(s), and party representation.
If you are requesting certified records, please note that in your request.
Registered WCAIS users seeking copies of workers’ compensation records should submit a request through WCAIS.
If you are not a registered WCAIS user, Self-Registration is required, or fax your request to (717) 783-6365.
If your subpoena is issued by anyone other than a PA Workers’ Compensation Judge, an original copy of the subpoena must be mailed to the bureau:
Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
651 Boas Street, 8th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
Attention: Records Unit
Safety and Labor Management Relations
Labor Management Relations will provide records and requested information if it meets one of the following criteria:
The requester submits a subpoena to the relevant Bureau to one of the email addresses:
- Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (ra-li-slmr-llc@pa.gov)
- Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (RA-LI-BOIS-SUBPOENAS@pa.gov)
- Bureau of Disability Determination (PA.DDS.Subpoenas@ssa.gov)
- Bureau of Mediation Services (RA-LIBMED@pa.gov)
The requested information is not confidential.
When requesting records please include:
Employer name, FEIN, Employer Account Number, if applicable, and the nature of your request.
State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF)
State Workers’ Insurance Fund (SWIF) information is generally not subject to public inspection. 77 P.S. § 2625.
As such, one of the following generally must be met in order for SWIF to respond to a request:
- The requester is a claimant in the SWIF-related workers’ compensation litigation.
- The requesting attorney enters an appearance on a claim in active litigation on behalf of a claimant when asking for the records.
- The request includes a signed and dated authorization release from the claimant or SWIF insured.
- The requester submits a subpoena.
Requests for copies of SWIF records that meet any of the above provisions may be submitted online. (Charges may apply)
Please include the following information when requesting records:
Claimant’s or insured’s name, claim or policy number, claimant’s social security number or insured’s FEIN, injury date(s), and party representation.
Other/Miscellaneous Requests
All other subpoenas or non-public record requests may be sent to L&I's Legal team for proper routing or direction.