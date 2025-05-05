The Parents’ Association seeks to acquire a supplier to provide affordable childcare services for up to 47 children. The selected contractor must deliver high-quality childcare, meeting the developmental needs of the children including their social, emotional, physical, intellectual, and creative needs and meet all requirements for a childcare facility established by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL).

The selected contractor will be legally liable for the operation of the childcare facility. The Commonwealth provides the Parents’ Association with space in the Labor & Industry Building at 651 Boas Street, Harrisburg PA 17121 (see Appendix G – Floor Plan), and the following utilities and services without cost: heating, ventilation, cooling, electricity, water, sewer, and janitorial services (excluding operational cleaning supplies).

The selected contractor will be reimbursed through tuition fees and will report to the Parents’ Association Board of Directors. With oversight from the Parents’ Association, the selected contractor will be responsible for staffing, equipping, insuring, administering, and managing the operations of the childcare service. The selected contractor must meet the Parents’ Association’s requirements for participation, collaboration, information, and guidance. The caregivers’ wages and benefits shall reflect the importance of quality childcare and the willingness of parents to pay for talented and skilled individuals.