Program Summaries and FAQs

The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) Program produces a comprehensive tabulation of employment and wage information for workers covered by Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) law and Federal workers covered by the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) program.

Data are reported by establishment, where possible, and classified by industry under the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and by county. An employer establishment represents a single economic unit such as a mine, factory or store engaged in one, or predominantly one activity. An employer represents a business entity and may consist of one or more establishments. Employment data under the QCEW program represent the number of covered workers who worked during, or received pay for, the pay period including the 12th of the month. Excluded are members of the armed forces, the self-employed, proprietors, domestic workers, unpaid family workers, and railroad workers. Wages represent total compensation paid during the calendar quarter, regardless of when services were performed. Included in wages are pay for vacation and other paid leave, bonuses, stock options, tips, the cash value of meals and lodging. The QCEW program does provide partial information on agricultural industries and employees in private households. Average Weekly Wages (reported quarterly) are derived by dividing total wages reported by average employment and then dividing the quotient by 13 weeks per quarter.

