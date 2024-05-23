Pennsylvania Top 50 Employers & Industries

The Pennsylvania Employers with 1,000 or More Employees lists Pennsylvania employers who have more than 1,000 employees. Employers must be covered under the state or federal unemployment compensation (UC) system to be included and each UC account is treated as a separate entity except for state and federal government employers which are summarized into two government entities for each list. These statewide and county lists are compiled quarterly using initial data. The initial data, which is subject to revision, is available seven months after the end of the reference quarter. For example, fourth quarter initial data is available in July. (Due to confidentiality, we do not provide employment for individual employers.)

Historical data and final quarterly data are available by contacting our Customer Service Center at 717-787-6466 or toll-free at 1-877-493-3282.