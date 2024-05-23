Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Top 50 Employers & Industries

    The Top 50 Employers and Industries list the largest employers and largest industries ranked by number of employees.

    The Pennsylvania Employers with 1,000 or More Employees lists Pennsylvania employers who have more than 1,000 employees. Employers must be covered under the state or federal unemployment compensation (UC) system to be included and each UC account is treated as a separate entity except for state and federal government employers which are summarized into two government entities for each list. These statewide and county lists are compiled quarterly using initial data. The initial data, which is subject to revision, is available seven months after the end of the reference quarter. For example, fourth quarter initial data is available in July. (Due to confidentiality, we do not provide employment for individual employers.)

    Historical data and final quarterly data are available by contacting our Customer Service Center at 717-787-6466 or toll-free at 1-877-493-3282.

    Statewide

    Counties

    (All county links below are PDFs)

    Pennsylvania Employers with 1,000 or More Employees

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available, 

    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.