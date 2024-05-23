Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII)

Injuries and illnesses logged by employers conform with definitions and recordkeeping guidelines set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. Department of Labor. Under those guidelines, nonfatal cases are recordable if they are occupational illnesses or if they are work-related injuries that involve lost work time, medical treatment other than first aid, restriction of work or motion, loss of consciousness, or transfer to another job. Employers keep counts of injuries separate from illnesses and also identify for each whether a case involved any days away from work or days of restricted work activity, or both, beyond the day of injury or onset of illness.

Excel PDF Summary Tables 2022

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 1: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by selected industries and case types 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 2: Numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by selected industries and case types 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 3: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry sector and employment size 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 4: Incidence rates and numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries by selected industries 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 5: Incidence rates and numbers of nonfatal occupational illnesses by industry sector and category of illness 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 6: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry and case types 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 7: Numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry and case types 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 8: Incidence rates1 of nonfatal occupational illnesses by selected industries and category of illness 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 9: Numbers of nonfatal occupational illnesses by selected industries and category of illness 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 10: Incidence rates and numbers of nonfatal occupational injuries by industry 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Table 11: Incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry sector and selected case types 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Detailed Case & Demographic Tables 2022 N/A* 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2022 N/A* 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016

*Note: Starting with 2021 data the Case & Demographic Tables will only be published every other year.

