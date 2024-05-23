Statewide Average Weekly Wage (SAWW)

Pennsylvania's calendar year SAWW is based on data from January 1 to December 31. The state fiscal year SAWW is based on data from July 1 to June 30 of the following year. For example, fiscal year 2010 runs from July 1, 2010 through June 30, 2011. The fiscal year SAWW is used to calculate workers' compensation benefits for the following calendar year.

The SAWW is calculated from the monthly employment and quarterly wage data reported by employers covered under the state Unemployment Compensation Law. The monthly employment numbers are summed to get an employment total and the quarterly wages are summed to get total annual wages. The employment total is divided by twelve to get the average monthly employment. The total annual wage is divided by the average monthly employment to yield the statewide annual average wage. Lastly, the statewide annual average wage is divided by fifty-two to get the statewide average weekly wage.

The new fiscal year SAWW will be available each December and the new calendar year SAWW each September.

Pennsylvania Average Weekly Wage by State Fiscal Year Excel PDF

Pennsylvania Average Weekly Wage by Calendar Year Excel PDF